On the third Saturday morning of each month, traffic comes to a standstill on Clifton Street in Fulton as cars line up for blocks with each waiting to pick up a food box on Clifton Street. Since 1998, the Fulton United Methodist Church Food Pantry, with volunteers from both from the church and community, have worked to combat the issue of food insecurity in Itawamba county. They distribute boxes of nutritious food to individuals and families in need; hundreds of thousands of pounds of food are distributed each year in these boxes.
Mississippi’s prevalence rate of food insecurity averaged 15.3% for the three year span from 2019-2021 according to data from the USDA. That’s almost 5% above the national average of 10.4 with Itawamba county’s numbers being similar to the state’s average. Almost half a million people in the state are facing hunger according to Feeding America’s annual report about food insecurity in the United States. Their report, Mapping the Meal Gap, also noted that of that number, 1 in 5 are children. In recent years, Itawamba county’s food insecurity rate reached a peak of 17.06%, or 3,980 individuals, in 2017 but remains above the national average.
“The food pantry’s distribution of food boxes is a small part of the overall national Feeding America Program,” said Co-Director Danny Gaither.” Our purpose is to assist in family stability and lessen food insecurity by providing temporary assistance by providing a nutritious food box each month.”
The FUMC Food Pantry is a United Way or Northeast Mississippi partner agency as well as a Mid-South Food Bank agency. It serves the food insecure on the East side of the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway. The Itawamba Food Pantry West serves those on the west side.There’s no paid staff members at the pantry securing the food and goods to fill boxes as well as organizing the packing and distribution of hundreds of boxes each month. It’s 100% dependent on volunteers.
“Volunteers are essential to the success of the pantry from all sources, not just the Methodist church family,” said Pantry chairman Bobby Thomas. “During the month, we need people to help receive products from organizations, groceries and other items into the pantry, organize, transfer cardboard and wooden pallets to recycling, begin the packaging process, etc. We'll accept volunteers from all sources that wish to give freely of their time.”
Gaither also emphasized the important role volunteers play in ensuring the packing and distribution of boxes each month runs problem free.
“Typically we need around 26 volunteers on Saturday morning to run smoothly,” Gaither said. “The Friday evenings prior to the Saturday distribution date we pack food boxes and need approximately 34 volunteers. On Friday evenings we can utilize all ages 10 – 100, and younger if supervised.”
Recipients of the monthly boxes are required to pre-register. To qualify under USDA guidelines for a box, a participant automatically qualifies if enrolled in one of the three following programs: Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI). Others may also qualify due to their income. For an individual, he or she qualifies if their gross yearly income is under $17,667 or $1,473 a month. A family of four qualifies if their gross yearly income is below $36,075 a year or $3,007 a month. Someone is available at the church each Wednesday morning from 9-11 a.m. to register eligible individuals. The church is located at 301 E. Main Street in Fulton. The pantry also provides boxes for those needing help due to emergency situations each month. Box pickup is located in the former cafeteria at the Historic Old Fulton Grammar School on Clifton Street. The city of Fulton provides the pantry with use of the building and this, along with it being entirely volunteer staffed, helps ensure that the most money possible is used to purchase food and needed items to fill the boxes each month.
According to the pantry’s impact data, 2020 was the busiest year of the previous three. Over 4,000 families totaling 8,951 individuals, 2,123 of them kids, received food from the pantry. January was the highest individual month with 415 families totaling 903 individuals being helped. The pantry saw a decline in need in 2021 but numbers climbed significantly in 2022 and in the first two months of 2023, 1,389 individuals making up 683 families received boxes. If those numbers stay constant, the pantry will serve over 8,300 people during the 2023 calendar year.
While the need has continued to be great, the amount of food the pantry receives from the food bank has declined because of increased need, both food insecurity and natural disasters place stress on regional food banks’ supplies. Currently the pantry receives funding from the United Way, many community organizations, local churches and private donations. Thomas discussed the challenges the pantry, and others working to address food insecurity face and why local donations are important to the pantry’s ability to serve.
“We can only help as we receive assistance from the agencies and other sources that provide food and household products to the pantry,” Thomas said. “Financial support is critical as “free” donations become more liquidated due to expanded pantries and other volunteer agencies.”
The church itself will see changes in the coming months. In early March, Fulton United Methodist Church voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist denomination. The separation will take effect on July 1. There are many involved with the pantry that are steadfast in their dedication to the pantry and want to ensure the pantry’s operation doesn’t cease.
90% of counties with high food insecurity in the U.S. are rural. The greatest challenge helping those food insecure isn’t the logistics each month of securing food and goods for the boxes, organizing volunteers to pack and distribute those boxes, but ensuring those who are in need knows that they’re there to help, according to Thomas.
“Rural residents are usually reluctant to ask for help so getting the word out that there’s assistance available is critical.”
