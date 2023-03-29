On the third Saturday morning of each month, traffic comes to a standstill on Clifton Street in Fulton as cars line up for blocks with each waiting to pick up a food box on Clifton Street. Since 1998, the Fulton United Methodist Church Food Pantry, with volunteers from both from the church and community, have worked to combat the issue of food insecurity in Itawamba county. They distribute boxes of nutritious food to individuals and families in need; hundreds of thousands of pounds of food are distributed each year in these boxes.

