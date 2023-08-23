The first step of the long process of readying a home for Fulton's City Hall is complete, and the next is about to begin.
The city has completed the indoor demolition work on the building at 101 W. Wiygul St. which will become the new city hall, on the same street just a stone's throw away from the current seat of the city's government. That demolition work began in March, with construction set to begin in October. The city aims to complete the nearly one-million-dollar project by July of 2024.
State-appropriated money for COVID-19 related improvements is funding the project, with none of the cost coming from the city's own coffers or its taxpayers.
The finished building will include substantially larger office spaces, a drive-up window and other necessary ammenities in the post-COVID era. The building's board room will seat 50 or more attendees. The outside of the building will receive significant aesthetic improvements as well.
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat indices are expected to remain very
hot overnight this week. There may not be much relief from the
heat overnight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&