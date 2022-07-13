Samuel David “Sam” Choate began his calling as a pastor in 2010. It was something he continued to do for the next nine years. He first began ministering to people while enjoying his favorite pastime, fishing. Both ministering and fishing remained a focal point in Choate’s life until his death from a sudden illness on June 21, 2019.
“He loved fishing more than anything,” Choate’s wife, Londa said. “It was there that he began ministering to people at Tombigbee River. Before he became a pastor, they called him ‘Pastor of the River.’”
Choate said her husband would often bring people he met on the river to their home to pray for them, but his prayers didn’t end there. More often than not, his conversations with God ended with the couple helping to meet the individual's needs. His wife recalled when Sam discovered a young disabled man in a wheelchair that did not have the means or finances for a secure ramp. She also recalled how he shared the gospel while working as a handyman for Charles and Mary Hodges, as well as while he served as a caretaker for local cemeteries.
“After Sam met the young man in a wheelchair, I started a fundraiser to come up with the money and we were able to get a ramp accomplished that changed his life,” she said. “As he would be working, people would come to visit their loved ones at the cemetery and he would end up going to their home to help them with many of their projects and then praying with them.”
Before moving to Mississippi in 2000, the couple lived in Zambia for eight years and started eight bible colleges in four countries: Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana, and Zambia. Students from the colleges helped host nine crusades.
“During the crusades, 13,000 souls came to know the Lord,” she said.
Since moving to Mississippi, the Choates continued to take part in month-long mission trips to several nations.
The Choates have one daughter, Sonja Morin. She and her husband, Jr. have three children, Jacob, Isaac, and Jeremiah. They also have two great-granddaughters, Nycole and Davina. At the time of Sam's death, they were three weeks shy of having been married 42 years.
Choate said she couldn’t thank people in the community enough for the kind gesture of naming the bridge that crosses Boguefala Creek on Dorsey-Evergreen Road in honor of her late husband. Local friends and family attended the event in late spring along with friends from North Carolina, Tennessee, Illinois, and Canada.
“It's a blessing to have Sam honored in this way. I truly appreciate those in the community who desired to do this and many thanks to Third District Supervisor Terry Moore for his help,” Choate said. “We always looked for ways to bless people and just like this, we always received more of a blessing back."