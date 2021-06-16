The Joint Legislative Committee on Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review (PEER) released a report detailing the sources of revenue and expenditures of Mississippi School Districts for fiscal years 2016 through 2020.
While Mississippi’s independently operating school districts receive funds from many revenue sources, the scope of this review was limited to only those which are recurring. Additionally, PEER compared the findings of this review to other school districts in the surrounding states, including Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Louisiana.
“In this report, PEER focused on recurring revenue streams from state, local, and federal sources and did not include funding from grants, local foundations, loans, or bond issues,” said PEER. “Funding from these sources may vary widely from one school district to another.”
According to PEER, Total funding for school districts during FY 2016 through FY 2020 including state, local, and federal funds was $23.8 billion. $12.1 billion of that came from state, $8.3 billion from local funds, and $3.4 billion from federal.
PEER broke expenditures down to reflect the amount per student in daily operational categories. Daily operational categories include things like instructional, student support, administration and plant operations. After adjusting for inflation, expenditures increased from $10,218 per student in FY 2016 to $10,529 per student in FY 2020. That’s a total increase of $311 per student. Inflation-adjusted instructional expenditures increased by $208 per student in the same time span.
“When considering funding from sources over several years, it is important to take inflation into consideration,” it said. “For example, school districts needed $107 in revenue in FY 2020 to have the same buying power as $100 in FY 2016. After adjusting for inflation, revenue per student from state, local, and federal sources increased $376 per student from FY 2016 through FY 2020.”
When compared to neighboring states, based on enrollment, Mississippi has the lowest amount of funding per student with $10,240. Louisiana had the highest amount of funding per student at $12,507, followed by Arkansas, Alabama, and Tennessee respectively.
Mississippi also had the lowest amount in expenditures per student with $8,754 for each of its 478,321 students. Comparatively, Louisiana spends $11,370 per student with 715,135 enrolled. Tennessee spends $9,246 per student with 1,001,967 total students, while Arkansas spends $9,993 for each of its 496,0585 students enrolled.
PEER also included detailed information regarding revenue sources by district for FY 2020.
Itawamba County School District (ICSD) received $20,902,062 in state revenue which made up 65 percent of their $32,116,526 total funding. Local revenue in the amount of $7,400,264 made up 23 percent of their total funding, The remaining 12 percent came from federal revenue in the amount of $3,814,200.
School districts were also ranked according to the amount of funding received from each source.
ICSD was ranked 8th in state funding, 124th in local funding, and 11th in federal funding out of Mississippi’s 151 total school districts. Overall, ICSD was ranked 43rd in the state.
PEER expects expenditures to rise in coming years due to funding received for COVID relief.
“PEER notes that total school expenditures will increase as school districts receive and expend approximately $2,5 billion in COVID-19 related relief package funds,” said PEER. “School districts have until September 30, 2024, to expend these funds.”
This report was compiled for the purpose of keeping both policymakers and taxpayers informed on how funds are compiled and expended by Mississippi’s school districts.