A sign in front of Playgarden Park in Fulton promotes the special election for the Pennies for Parks restaurant tax. City officials held a special election in May 2022 for the same tax, but the measure failed to reach the 60% threshold required by Mississippi Law in order to pass.
Fulton voters wishing to cast absentee ballots in the Pennies for Parks special election have just a few more days to do so.
The final day to turn in absentee ballots to Fulton City Hall is Saturday, June 3, with the special election set for Tuesday, June 6.
The Pennies for Parks initiative would levy a 3% tax on restaurant sales in Fulton. The money raised by the tax would be used specifically for new parks, recreation, promotion of tourism and beautification of existing parks and infrastructure. City officials project annual revenue generated by the tax to fall between $570,000 and $690,000.
Fulton mayor Emily Quinn, who has been one of the initiative's strongest advocates, views Pennies for Parks as a massive step forward for the city.
"Pennies for Parks would be the most wide-stretching initiative our community has ever seen," Mayor Quinn said. "Not only does it offer a better quality of life for our youth, but there are also so many advantages for individuals who don’t utilize our parks and recreation programs."
The 2022 edition of the initiative narrowly missed the 60% majority of votes required by state law to pass, as 130 of 228 votes (58%) in last May's special election were cast in favor of the tax.
Many nearby municipalities already have similar restaurant taxes in place, including Tupelo, Aberdeen, Baldwyn, Batesville, Booneville, Columbus, Corinth, Holly Springs, New Albany, Oxford, Pontotoc, Ripley, Southaven, Starkville and West Point.
Mayor Quinn said that early signs point to a good showing for next Tuesday's vote.
"We’ve had 12 who have come in to vote absentee since (last Wednesday)," she said. "It’s a good indication of better voter turnout."
