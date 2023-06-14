Persistence paid off for the City of Fulton last week in the effort to pass a restaurant tax for the city.
After narrowly missing the 60% approval needed from Fulton voters in last year's special election, the Pennies for Parks initiative to institute a tax on restaurant sales in Fulton passed in last Tuesday's special election, with 70% of Fulton voters casting their ballots in favor of the new tax.
"We just really tried our best to get the word out across all media, just to get people to get out and vote one way or the other," Fulton Mayor Emily Quinn said. "I think, overwhelmingly, the majority has spoken."
The newly passed initiative will levy a 3% tax on restaurant sales within the Fulton city limits. Alll revenue raised by the tax must be used specifically for new parks, recreation, promotion of tourism and beautification of existing parks and infrastructure. City officials project that the tax will generate between $570,000 and $690,000 in additional tax revenue each year.
Restaurant taxes like the one instituted through the Pennies for Parks initiative are not uncommon in Mississippi. Many nearby municipalities already have similar restaurant taxes in place, including Tupelo, Aberdeen, Baldwyn, Batesville, Booneville, Columbus, Corinth, Holly Springs, New Albany, Oxford, Pontotoc, Ripley, Southaven, Starkville and West Point.
"Pennies for Parks is on, and our community is going to see an improvement of quality of life," Mayor Quinn said. "I'm just really excited to sit down with a committee and start talking about (what we'll use the funds for)."
One of the first major projects Mayor Quinn aims to fund with Pennies for Parks revenue is a recreational area which would be built at the current site of the old Itawamba County Jail. The jail would be demolished to make room for what she has coined "Jailhouse Alley," providing an attractive space for Fulton citizens and visitors alike.
Taking inspiration from the Pocket Museum in Hattiesburg, Mayor Quinn said that possible features of Jailhouse Alley would include murals, seating areas, new entranceways to the alley and incubator businesses housed in repurposed freight cars.
Another major undertaking that would be funded by Pennies for Parks is expansion and improvement of Fulton City Park, including but not limited to adding tennis and pickleball courts.
Funds from Pennies for Parks don't go into the general fund, but Mayor Quinn pointed out that a separate source of revenue funding parks, recreation and beautification of Fulton frees up money in the general fund for the city's other areas of need.
"It takes a lot of stress off of the general fund," she said.
Pennies for Parks is awaiting final approval from the Mississippi Secretary of State's office, with a handful of minor details to sort out regarding the implimentation of the tax. Mayor Quinn expects all that to be resolved and for the tax to be in effect starting August 1.
ICDC interim executive director Mary Sue Boggs sees Pennies for Parks as a boon not just for Fulton, but for Itawamba County as a whole.
"I think the whole county will benefit from some of the improvements that can be made with this tax money," Boggs said. "If it's good for Fulton, it should be good for Itawamba County."
