Pickin’ in the Park is back! There will be a show on Thursday, May 5, at Playgarden Park in downtown Fulton. At 6:00 the Fun and Fitness Friends line dancers will perform some line dances and then invite the audience to come up and learn some dances. Musical entertainment will be performed by Bobby Pierce, Eddie Moore, Tim Sheffield, Jim Milucky, Shelby Miller, Bob Gilliland, Michi and Shay Guess, Lauren Johnson, and Brad Creely.
Pickin’ in the Park was the brain child of San McLeod and Emily Quinn. The two were chatting one day about things they would like to have in Fulton.
McLeod said, “We ought to have music in our Playgarden Park. Local musicians could come play and families could come enjoy the music.”
Quinn responded, “Let’s do it! I call the Mayor and see if we can.” Lynette Weatherford was Mayor at that time and was so receptive of the idea that the city bought sound equipment for the performers to use.
The first show was in 2015 and had 200 to 250 people in attendance. The events were held on the first Thursday in May, June, and July of that year and were repeated in 2016 hosted by the city. In 2017 the Chamber of Commerce took over hosting the events. When the Chamber was disbanded, so was Pickin’ In the Park.
Since Quinn was elected Mayor, reviving Pickin’ in the Park has been something she has wanted to do.
“We would like to continue this even through June of this year. We invite entertainers to contact me or Shelby Miller if they would like to perform in June,” Quinn said. “There is no money in the city budget to pay the performers, but we may pass the bucket for tips,”
This is a family friendly event. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy an evening of music by local artists. Local food trucks, Do Right BBQ and Rick Leathers Sweet Treats will be on site.