Mississippi District Governor of Pilot International, Patti Davis Bennett, opened the District Convention's session on Saturday, April 23 at the David C. Cole Student Services Building at Itawamba Community College.
Members of he Mississippi District of Pilot International met in Fulton on April 22 and 23 for their convention. The clubs met at the Itawamba County Development Council building on Friday night for dinner and an auction. Fulton Club member Nyanza Steward taught attendees how to make body butter, and they group made pick me ups to be given to caregivers.
Saturday morning, Mississippi District Governor Patti Davis Bennett of Fulton opened their meeting at the David C. Cole Student Services Building at Itawamba Community College. After breakfast and a welcome from Fulton mayor Emily Quinn, award winners were recognized. Mantachie native Seth Dickinson was the morning’s keynote speaker. Dickinson experienced an aneurysm during his freshman year of college that left him paralyzed and mute. With physical therapy and hard work, Dickinson eventually returned to Ole Miss and completed his undergraduate degree and a law degree. He currently serves as a Judicial Law Clerk at the Mississippi Supreme Court. Dickinson spoke about brain disorders, disabilities, advocacy and fighting for those that need help. Following a break, District business and the installation of new officers took place before the convention concluded.