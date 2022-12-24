A little history of the telephone’s development now resides in Itawamba County.
Over 60 years ago, J.W. Beasley went to work for the Fulton Telephone Company, and for 10 years he would also moonlight for the Millport and Kennedy telephone companies in Alabama.
The Millport and Kennedy telephone companies were owned by the Blaylock family and owner Erwin Blaylock and Beasley became friends. Blaylock over the years collected several items that in many ways help tell the story of the telephone’s path into everyday American life. Now a part of that story is on display at the Itawamba Historical Society’s Bond House Museum in Mantachie.
Blaylock kept a room full of old telephones and telephone equipment and before his death asked his wife to give Beasley whatever he wanted from the room.
After Blaylock’s death, Beasley chose a circa 1920s-manufactured telephone switchboard because it was like the one he’d worked on when H.D. McGee hired him to work for the Fulton Telephone Company in 1954, said Elizabeth Summers Beasley, J.W. Beasley’s wife.
Beasley, who turned down offers to buy the switchboard, donated it to the Itawamba Historical Society.
A telephone switchboard is used to connect telephone lines. The switchboards were manually operated by individuals who would connect one line to another. Eventually technology advances would allow callers to dial each other directly.
Beasley chose to donate the switchboard to the society in honor of his wife Elizabeth who grew up three miles north of Mantachie and was a graduate of Mantachie High School in 1957.
Pat Rutledge, president of the Itawamba Historical Society, received the gift on behalf of the society.
“We are excited to receive this exchange that is typical of telephone exchanges from Itawamba County’s past,” she said. “We thank J.W. Beasley for this wonderful gift.”
Bob Franks, editor and Librarian for the Itawamba Historical Society, contributed the information for this article.
