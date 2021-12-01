The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) Office of Child Nutrition (OCN) is seeking sponsors to operate the 2022 Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) throughout the state. The federally funded program provides nutritious meals to school-age children (0-18 years) during the summer months. Meals and snacks are served to children in places such as schools, churches, playgrounds, libraries and parks.
Organizations interested in feeding children nutritious meals during the summer and ending food insecurity in Mississippi are invited to attend one of four SFSP “Squash” informational sessions in January 2022. These sessions will provide details and answer questions about the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Summer Feeding Program. These hands-on sessions will also provide examples of quality and nutritious meals that can be served to children in Mississippi.
Public or private nonprofit schools, units of local, municipal, county or state government, residential summer camps and public or private nonprofit organizations may qualify as sponsors of the SFSP. To be eligible, potential sponsors must: (1) provide proof the organization is financially and administratively capable of operating the program; (2) provide continuous community service throughout the year; and (3) serve meals on a regular schedule to children or provide meals as part of an organized program for enrolled children at camps.
Wednesday, January 12, 2022 – Indianola, Mississippi
Thursday, January 13, 2022 – Tupelo, Mississippi
Wednesday, January 19, 2022 – Pearl, Mississippi
Thursday, January 20, 2022 – Hattiesburg, Mississippi
To register for one of the informational sessions, potential sponsoring organizations should email April D. Catchings, Director of Training & Program Outreach, at acatchings@mdek12.org. For questions, contact Susie Evans-Gator, SFSP Director, at susie.evans@mdek12.org MDE/OCN, P.O. Box 771, Jackson, MS 39205, or (601) 576-5000.