Members of the Memory Makers Quilting Club in Itawamba County discuss the creation of a new quilt during a meeting at the MSU-Itawamba Extension Service office in Fulton in this file photo from Sept. 9, 2021. The group will co-sponsor a quilt and fabric show on Sept. 17 as part of the annual Mantachie Fest celebration.
FULTON • Some of Itawamba County’s most passionate crafters will host a quilt and fabric show next weekend.
Members of long-running local quilting group, Itawamba Memory Makers, and other area knitters and sewers will sponsor a quilt and fabric art show inside the Historic Bonds House near downtown Mantachie on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The event is being held as part of the annual Mantachie Fest celebration. There will be no charge to enter the museum and view the items on display.
The groups will also have items for sale at Mantachie Fest. Proceeds from the sale will help purchase materials needed for community projects such as the children’s sewing and quilting class the Memory Makers hosts each year, fidget quilts for local nursing homes and other projects throughout the year.
Founded in 2015, Itawamba Memory Makers is a group of quilters who meet regularly for fellowship and practice their craft. Members of the group also frequently share their gifts with people in need throughout the area.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&