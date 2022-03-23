RED BAY | Unsafe sleeping practices for young children, improper staffing of classrooms, and false statements given to Alabama Department of Human Resources officials regarding events surrounding the death of a four-month-old infant are among the major issues cited in a letter delivered to Tiny Tigers Pre-K last week when the state suspended the facility’s license and ordered it closed immediately.
Tiny Tiger’s Pre-K was closed March 16 after the Alabama Department of Human Resources suspended its license following the death of Autumn Rose Wells on March 9. Daycare owner Angelene Chamblee surrendered the daycare’s license after ADHR representatives arrived and presented her with a detailed explanation letter describing protocol violations and conditions ADHR found at the daycare in the probe of Wells’ death.
Wells, whose name is being published by The News with her family’s permission, was found unresponsive at the daycare on March 9. Chamblee and an employee took Wells to Red Bay Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The hospital contacted the Red Bay Police Department and Wells’ body was sent to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy. An employee of the daycare, Payton Gann, 23, of Vina, was arrested on March 11 by Red Bay Police Department investigator Kyle Gober on a misdemeanor charge of false reporting to law enforcement. That charge does not allege Gann was responsible for the child’s death but is related to discrepancies between what Gann told police and what was later learned as part of the investigation.
Both the Red Bay Police Department and Franklin County Assistant District Attorney Jeff Barksdale describe the investigation as active and ongoing, with Barksdale telling The News last week that additional criminal charges in the matter have not been ruled out. The local investigation is in addition to the investigation launched by ADHR.
Troubling practices
The most damning and heartbreaking statement made in the suspension letter appeared on the first page as ADHR specifically cited a “lack of supervision by the staff and an inappropriate sleeping environment” resulting in Wells’ death. Just as troubling, though, is the letter revealed the lie that was first told to ADHR about how Wells was placed to sleep. A staff member initially said Wells was placed in a swing, but later told Red Bay Police Wells was, in fact, placed on her stomach to sleep – in violation of state standards.
The letter cited receiving false statements during its staff interviews, but it is not known whether this is the same instance as what led Red Bay Police to arrest Gann. ADHR Director of Communications, Dominic Binkley, told The News her agency could not comment beyond the information in the letter.
“On March 9, 2022, there were false statements made to the Department’s Representative concerning the death of a four-and-half-month-old infant at the facility,” the letter stated. “The original statement was that the child was placed in the swing with a blanket to sleep. This statement was false. According to a staff’s statement given to the Red Bay Police Department on March 10, 2022, the child was in fact placed face down on a boppy pillow and covered with a blanket for over an hour.”
State Performance Standards require a child to be placed on its back to sleep in a crib with a tight-fitted sheet and nothing else. The standards are, “intended to prevent infant deaths caused by unsafe sleeping.” The letter stated that the sleeping position Wells was in and the blanket cover would have made it difficult for the only teacher in the classroom – another violation – to tell if the child was under duress, such as having difficulty breathing.
The ADHR probe found there was only one teacher – unqualified, at that – in the classroom at the time. Based upon the number of students in the classroom, state Performance Standards called for three qualified teachers in order to maintain the proper student-teacher ratio. Another teacher assigned to the classroom was also unqualified, and the agency’s investigation found allowing unqualified personnel to staff the seven-days to 24-months classroom was a regular practice at Tiny Tigers, “where child-staff ratios were also regularly violated” in that class.
ADHR also found that both teachers assigned to the classroom, “were busy with personal cell phone calls while they were supposed to be supervising the children.”
The report states Wells was found unresponsive at 1:05 p.m. Red Bay Police were dispatched to Red Bay Hospital at 2:17 p.m.
Laundry list of problems
A litany of violations were discovered at Tiny Tigers Pre-K by ADHR in the aftermath of Wells’ death. These included:
• On March 9, 2022, the staff verbally admitted to administering Tylenol without a completed Medical Authorization Form.
• On March 9, 2022, the Department’s Representative observed an incomplete Medication Authorization Form.
• On March 9, 2022, the children’s sign-in and sign-out forms were incomplete.
• On March 9, 2022, the daily attendance records for staff were not available during the Department’s investigation.
• On March 9, 2022, the staff files were missing information including but not limited to the required health and safety verification of education, and suitability information.
• On March 9, 2022, according to staffs written statements and the parents’ sign-in and sign-out forms, there were thirteen (13) infants with no qualified staff present.
• On March 9, 2022, a 17-year-old aide (who does not meet teacher qualifications) was counted in the child/staff ratio in the seven-day to 24-months-old classroom.
• On March 9, 2022, there were 13 children ages seven-days through 24-months-old with no qualified staff present.
• On March 9, 2022, two staff were doing other duties (on cell phones) while responsible for the seven-day to 24-months-old classroom.
• On March 9, 2022, the licensee failed to notify the Department of a change in the center’s operating policies.
• On March 9, 2022, the center’s operating policies contradicted the Performance Standards concerning Administration of Medication.
• On March 11, 2022, there was one staff person counted in the child/staff ratio without a file.
• On March 11, 2022, the children’s files were incomplete.
• On March 11, 2022, a staff member, who did not meet teacher qualifications was supervising a five-year old and an infant in the front office.
• On March 11, 2022, a five-year old child and an infant were grouped together in the front office.
• On March 11, 2022, cleaning products were found on the kitchen floor under the sink. The kitchen door was propped open into the hallway.
The letter delivered to the facility when it was closed stated that Chamblee is entitled to a suspension/pre-revocation hearing at an unspecified date and place, and that a detailed statement of issues to be considered at the hearing would be sent in the near future.
The abrupt closure left many families scrambling to come up with alternatives for childcare. A notice posted on the door by ADHR advises anyone with questions to contact the Alabama Department of Human Resources, Child Care Services Division at 1-866-528-1694. For assistance in finding childcare, contact CMA of North Central Alabama, at 256-534-0548.