The dates for the 2023 Redlands Festival in downtown Fulton, Friday March 31 and Saturday April 1, were announced several weeks ago, but it wasn’t until last week that the entertainment portion of the event was announced in detail. The Friday night headliner was announced on the event’s Facebook page on Monday with announcements made throughout the week.
The Dirt Deacons will open the 2023 festival on Friday night at 5 p.m. The band blends blues melodies, Southern rock and classic R&B. At 8 p.m., 7 Bridges - The Ultimate Eagles Experience takes the stage. The band, called “The best Eagles tribute band on Earth” by Rolling Stone magazine, recreates the experience of an Eagles concert during the height of their fame.
Saturday’s full slate of events kicks off at 9 a.m. with the Cathy Steele Dancers. Popular teenage band In Debt follows them at 10 a.m. Magician Bentley Burns presents his magic show at 11:15 a.m. Blues based rock band Blues Child opens the afternoon entertainment at 1 p.m. with classic rock, and Starkville based Stormy Monday Blues Band will take the stage at 3 p.m. Country band Justin Kirk and Company plays at 5 p.m. with the Festival’s final act, the Aces Wild Band, taking the stage at 7:30 p.m.
“This year's festival will have something for everyone. We have fantastic music starting Friday with the Dirt Deacons and our headliner is a nationally recognized Eagles tribute band from Nashville, Tennessee,” said Mary Sue Boggs.
“Saturday we will have a wide variety of entertainment. Cathy Steele's School of Dance, then a teenage band, In Debt, will kickoff the day. We have a magician slated to perform before the band Blues Child takes the stage. The talented Stormy Monday Blues Band will be our afternoon entertainment with Justin Kirk and Company kicking some country before our Saturday night headliner, the party band, Aces Wild rocks the crowd! Whether you like country, blues, classic rock or party music we have you covered.”
Details about other Festival related activities, such as the 5K and petting zoo, will be announced in the coming weeks.
The Redlands Festival was held every year from 1976 until 1998. The festival was created to honor and celebrate the county's Chickasaw heritage. The festival was held on the campus of Itawamba Junior College, now Itawamba Community College, the first year before moving to its current downtown location in 1977. Over the years, the festival has featured various arts and crafts from paintings and dance to pottery and woodworking. Marty Robbins, Percy Sledge, Martina McBride and Earl Thomas Conley are some of the musicians and singers who have performed at the festival. The Redlands Run is also a popular festival event. The first incarnation of the festival ended in 1998 before being revived in 2022 with new festival additions such as a cornhole tournament and a doggie dash.
