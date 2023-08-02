“Franks' pictures and comments about the hill country reflect his knowledge of his native land, his reverence for his heritage, and his willingness to share his vision of this unique area of the world. This book makes the reader yearn for a place called home such as Itawamba County.”
It’s “a photographic journey,” just like the subtitle of Bob Franks' book, “A Place Called Home,” rightfully proclaims. Through the hills and valleys of Itawamba County, he captured the natural beauty of the landscape as well as forgotten faces of the past.
Yet his nearly two-decades-old publication simply scratched the surface when it comes to his work as a local historian. Although Franks' death on July 15, 2023, ended his over 40 years of dedication to the Itawamba Historical Society, he left behind a wellspring of historical research that will long be his legacy.
Historically speaking
“In the beginning, Charles Booth and Bob Franks had said, ‘Well, we can probably find enough Itawamba history to keep us going for a couple of years,’” Virble Booth said of her late husband, Charles, and fellow Society member, Bob Franks.
That was 40 years ago.
“Every member, and every person who has contributed has been very important, and there have been many,” she said of her earliest recollection of the Society’s beginnings. “Bob Franks, who eventually took over the publication of the Itawamba Settlers, has done a remarkable job through the years.”
Booth said that in the early 1980s, an article appeared in the Tupelo Daily Journal about a man named Roy Turner who was publishing a quarterly magazine called Itawamba Settlers. It was about the genealogy and early history of the county.
“About this time, a lady named Marilyn Kucera and her husband came to Fulton. Her husband was working with the Tombigbee Waterway Project. Marilyn was very interested in history, and she told Bob that we needed a historical society,” Booth continued.
The conversation led to the beginnings of the now four-decade-old Itawamba Historical Society with five charter members: Bob Franks, Marilyn Kucera, Marilyn Leary, and Charles and Virble Booth.
“There was not much we could do at the time, but we agreed to go forward. Bob, who worked for the Itawamba County Times, published a newsletter (2-4 pages) once a month for approximately two years for the Historical Society,” Booth recalls. “Our goal was to collect and preserve all the county stories we could. Once word got around, people began to join.”
Turner who lived in Tupelo, but had roots in Itawamba County, joined the group. He asked to merge his Itawamba Settlers with the newsletter and take over the publication, and the Historical Society voted to approve. By this time, Booth noted, there were several members contributing information to be published.
The group soon needed space to meet and preserve the physical historic collections being donated.
“Mr. Gordon McFerrin made a generous donation to the Society, a historic house known as The Bonds House in Mantachie,” Booth said. “We enjoyed working together to get it in shape. Bob’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. C.O. Franks, and Mrs. Ruth Sheffield gave us a lot of moral support, which was very much appreciated.”
Work by Franks and early members of the Society led to the Bonds House holding several archives rooms, including the Delmus C. Harden Archives, the George Washington Owens Archives, the Ruth Boren Sheffield Archives and the James Grissom Archives, along with artifacts from the early 1800s through the 20th Century.
Although the donation was much appreciated, Booth said in the years to come even more space became necessary. It was then that Mantachie native and Memphis businessman, George Poteet, made another generous sponsorship.
“His help enabled us to get the building that we now enjoy, the George Poteet Center,” Booth said. “Our Open House and many other events there have been well attended.”
Keeper of the flame
Located at the corner of Church Street and Museum Drive in Mantachie, the George Poteet Center – a state-of-the-art, 2,400-square-foot facility – houses the Gaither Spradling Research Library. It’s where Franks served as volunteer Librarian and spent countless hours digging into the archives and contributing to the vast amount of information with his findings.
But when it came to the Historical Society, his generous nature did not stop with keystrokes on the computer or clicks of his camera’s shutter. Franks could often be found lending a helping hand to information seekers from across the country, whether by phone or when they traveled to the center.
Mona Mills, who co-authored “Images of America: Fulton, Mississippi,” with Franks said that he wasn’t only aiding them in discovering their ancestry at the Spradling Library, but often he would take the time to drive them to sites that they might not have discovered on their own.
“I once told Bob that people don’t know how lucky they are to have someone like you to greet them and tell them something they wouldn’t have otherwise known about their ancestors,” she said. “He knew people in genealogical circles from across the United States and likely has helped many of them at one time or the other.”
Mills said Franks had a remarkable ability to listen and retain information.
“He was almost a savant. He had a gift to recall stories and to recall them with great detail, and he kept up with all the goings on,” she added.
Franks was not only a charter member of the Society but served as past president and as a member of the Board of Directors as well as Editor for the Itawamba Settlers. When it came to his work on the quarterly magazine, his talent for design along with his editorial abilities set the bar high for historical publications of its kind.
“He had an incredible eye for design and layout when it came to the Itawamba Settlers magazine,” Mills added. “He was the soul of Itawamba County.”
Accessible treasures
The Itawamba Settlers magazine is not the only media publication into which Franks poured his stories and design. Hundreds of the documents collected over the past two decades, including cumulative pages of The Settlers, can be assessed on the Itawamba Historical Society’s online archives at www.itawambahistory.org.
The information includes abstracts of early Itawamba County records, digital images, archival photographs, maps, and other valuable research information. The pictorial collections span from Evergreen’s first car to the laying of the cornerstone of Itawamba Agricultural High School. Few today would know of the two-story hotel that once stood in Mantachie or realize that a steam locomotive ran from Fulton to Amory 100 years ago if it were not for the work of the members of the Historical Society and historian Bob Franks, who relentlessly worked to secure it.
“Bob and I worked on several committees in the past,” said Pat Rutledge, current President of the Itawamba County Historical Society. “His knowledge of Itawamba County cannot be replaced. When he took over as Editor of the Historical Society, we worked together in finding speakers for the meetings. He always wanted to find someone who had ‘history’ in their presentation. Bob will certainly be missed.”
While working with the Society, Franks also compiled and edited a separate collection of Itawamba’s history: its slave data.
“Bob had a special appreciation for black citizens of the county,” Mills said. “He compiled many documents involving slaves and put it online for people to find.”
In 2009, he wrote in the slave data online introduction that he had spent three decades transcribing old county records and came across records pertaining to the slave inhabitants of Itawamba County. He stated that his research showed a slave population of 4,068 slave inhabitants during 1860.
“Researching slave ancestry can be challenging for even the most experienced researcher as the records are found within various county documents, and it was for this reason that I decided to make the publication available online,” he wrote.
Upon the news of Franks' death, many reached out to his sister-in-law, Mary Montgomery Franks, to offer condolences on her Facebook post.
One such commenter was Ann Arbor, Michigan resident Crosby Beene, Jr. who Franks had helped connect with his black ancestors in Itawamba County.
“It is a year ago today, my wife and I spent an afternoon with Bob, at the George Poteet History Center in Mantachie. Upon meeting Bob, I found that his kindness and patience far exceeded his amazing talents of which he had many,” Beene wrote.
His online “Concise History of Early Itawamba County Slave Data” can be accessed at https://homepages.rootsweb.com/~robfra/slavedata.pdf.
A celebration at home
The most accurate summation of who Franks was, is likely found in his obituary written by his friend, U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills.
“Concord, Massachusetts had Henry David Thoreau and Itawamba County, Mississippi had Bobby Joe Franks. Thoreau went to live in a cabin on Walden Pond and Bob went to live in a small frame house on Highway 363 north of Mantachie,” he wrote. “Thoreau looked within himself and critiqued the world. Bob Franks looked beyond himself and chronicled his people. Both men will live beyond their times in the words they leave behind.”
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service honoring Franks will be held Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 4 p.m. at the Itawamba Historical Society’s George Poteet History Center, 44 Museum Drive, Mantachie. Memorials honoring Franks may be made to The Itawamba Historical Society, P.O. Box 7, Mantachie, Mississippi, 38855.
