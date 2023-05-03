Big changes are coming for the seat of Itawamba County's government.
The county courthouse will be undergoing extensive renovations in the near future, with about $2.5 million in state money acquired for the project, along with any federal money the county can acquire through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
A related project – the construction of a separate building for the tax collector and tax assessor offices, to be located on the current site of the county's justice court – will coincide with the main courthouse's renovations, giving the board of supervisors, the chancery clerk and the circuit clerk's offices full run of the current courthouse building.
"The plan is to have the board of supervisors and chancery (clerk) on the bottom floor and have circuit (clerk) all on the top floor," Itawamba County chancery clerk Michelle Clouse said.
But a whole row of dominos have to fall before the county can even begin most of the planned renovations to the courthouse. For one, construction on the new justice court, located off of Access Rd. next to the sheriff's office and the county jail, is ongoing and expected to be completed by early 2024. The justice court's move must be completed before demolition of the current justice court in downtown can begin, which in turn must be completed before construction of the new tax office can begin. Construction of the new tax office is projected to begin in early 2024.
The county is also in talks with the City of Fulton to purchase the current Fulton City Hall following the city's own move to its new location at 101 W. Wiygul Street. The county would use the old city hall temporarily while renovations were completed in the courthouse.
But the new Fulton City Hall will have to be completed before the city vacates the current one – another necessary hurdle between the county and a modernized courthouse.
That's not to say the county is just waiting around. Clouse said that the first renovations in the courthouse – two of its downstairs bathrooms – are considered immediate needs and will begin imminently.
"We accepted the low quote, and we're going to get with Carson Cole at F. L. Crane and remodel the two downstairs bathrooms now, because it's dire," Clouse said. "And then we're going to start working with architectural firms to see how we can best utilize the space."
In addition to alleviating space issues in the courthouse and ensuring the structure's ongoing integrity, the building will also undergo aesthetic changes, with the hope being to make the courthouse an eye-pleasing landmark of downtown rather than simply a seat of government.
"I'm excited," she said. "I hope that I'm here long enough to at least be in the planning phases of all of this."
