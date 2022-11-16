FULTON - Fulton officials are attempting to clarify a new fee structure at the city’s landfill.
During the city board’s regular bi-monthly meeting earlier this month, resident James Marlin sought clarity after seeing the new rates on the city’s Facebook page. He said he felt the new rates might have some unintended consequences.
Prior to last month, the city didn’t charge residents to use the dump. The new rates that went into effect Oct. 23 include a $5 charge for a truck-bed load of trash, $10 for a four-foot-by-eight-foot trailer load, $15 for a 16-foot trailer load and $20 for a dump trailer load.
After years of dropping their trash off at the city-owned dump, located off of North Cummings Street, for free, Marlin fears many residents will balk at the rate increases and begin dumping their garbage elsewhere. Roadsides, for example.
“A lot of people like myself just take something to the dump every once in a while. I think that now since we’re being charged to use the dump, I think there’s going to be a lot of litter bugs that just illegally dump things in much worse places,” Marlin told city officials.
City officials say the rate increase will help offset some of the expense of operating the dump. Alderman Corey Moore explained Fulton is one of the few cities in Northeast Mississippi to operate a landfill that also serves as the single trash drop-off location for the entire county. Although Itawamba County pays the city to use the landfill, offsetting some of the cost, Fulton residents largely foot the bill for the facility.
The bulk of the cost to operate the landfill goes toward fees the city pays to have filled containers of rubbish removed. The city can recoup some costs from metals that can be sold for scrap, but the city must pay contractors to haul away other trash deposits and solid waste.
“The city is out roughly $50,000 to $60,000 every year (operating the landfill),” Moore said. “We lost around $55,000 last year for the landfill. This is a way to try and offset some of that loss.”
Mayor Emily Quinn said at the meeting that the landfill and how to fund it is a work in progress. The city will continue to explore its options.
Moore said the new fees allow the city to recoup some costs right away, but officials are exploring going to a scale like those used by landfills in other counties. Under this model, vehicles would be weighed upon entering a leaving the facility, and the driver would be charged a fee for the difference.
Still, after years without having to pay to dump, the new structure will undoubtedly take time for longtime landfill users to adjust.
On Friday, a driver showed up at the landfill to dump a rug. After learning about the fees, the man told workers at the landfill that rather than pay the fee, he’d try leaving the item out for garbage pickup.
He drove away, rug still in tow.
