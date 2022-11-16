Fulton rolls out first ever landfill fees

A collection of signs await visitors at the entrance to the Fulton landfill on Nov. 14, 2022. In late October, city officials introduced a fee structure to help offset some of the cost of running the dump, although some residents are balking at having to pay for what used to be a free service.

 Harvey Parson I Itawamba County Times

FULTON - Fulton officials are attempting to clarify a new fee structure at the city’s landfill.

Newsletters

Recommended for you