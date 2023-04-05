While the weather has caused plenty of problems lately, Mother Nature let up long enough last week to allow some progress in Fulton.
The city was able to complete work restriping work on a stretch of South Adams Street just off of Interstate 22.
The work had been projected to begin sometime in April, but Fulton mayor Emily Quinn said favorable weather conditions last week allowed for the work to be completed ahead of schedule.
"Now it should be a lot easier to keep it between the mayo and the mustard," Mayor Quinn said.
The restriping was part of a larger road repair and improvement effort undertaken by the city. In February, Fulton's Board of Aldermen approved more than half a million dollars in repaving and restriping in the city limits. Further work will include repaving of portions of Interchange Drive, Walker Street, Montgomery Drive, Chathan Street, Carol Avenue and Bradford Avenue. Work on Interchange Drive will not include the portions which are part of the Walmart parking lot.
Waffle House coming to Fulton
A new restaurant will be coming to Fulton in the foreseeable future.
The lot between the Jack's restaurant and Fulton Auto Sales on S. Adams Street will be home to a Waffle House, Fulton's Board of Aldermen announced earlier this month.
No date for breaking ground has been set, but the lot has already been purchased for the new Waffle House location.
"It's not a matter of 'if,' but 'when' at this point," Mayor Quinn said.
