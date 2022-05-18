TUPELO, Mississippi—North Mississippi Medical Center presented Pam Robbins, RN, with the Excellence in Education Award during National Nurses Week.
Robbins is the clinical nurse educator for 4 South, 4 West and the Bariatric Center. “Pam works on our unit in a variety of roles, including as a caregiver, team leader, instructor and counselor,” a coworker wrote in her nomination. “She is never too busy to answer questions for staff or family members, and if she does not know the answer, she will find it out and ensure that we are well informed.”
“I have learned, and continue to learn, so much from her. She eagerly supports and encourages each of us on a daily basis,” wrote a coworker of 11 years. “This educator not only supervises, teaches and keeps us up to date on what we need to know, but she takes the time to offer hands-on assistance with IVs, discharging patients, helping put patients on bedpans and even helps wheel patients out to their car when the Ambassadors are busy, making her an excellent team player as well.”
Robbins joined the NMMC staff in 1988 and previously served as charge nurse and nurse manager for 6 South. A 1985 graduate of Itawamba Agricultural High School, Robbins holds an associate degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of North Alabama in Florence.
Robbins received NMMC’s RN Excellence Award in 2002 and a DAISY Award in 2019. She and her husband, Chris, live in Saltillo and have a daughter, Sloan.