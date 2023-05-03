A trip to New York City inspired speech language pathologist Mikayla Clouse to begin to think about how to bring about more accessible play play options for kids who are unable to leave their wheelchairs.
“As I roamed the streets of New York, I was amazed at the inclusive parks in the communities,” Clouse said. “As a speech pathologist and a friend of lots of wheelchair bound children, my mind began to race.”
Clouse has a friend with two typically developing children, but a third who has cerebral palsy is wheelchair bound. The family enjoys going to parks. They have been using a saddle seat swing that allows him to swing along with his siblings, but he will soon be too big for his parents to be able to transition him safely between the chair and swing as he continues to grow.
Eventually, “his playing will consist of watching while at the park with his sisters,” Clouse said. “That’s where Rock Your Wheels came to life.”
The race will take place on May 6 in downtown Fulton near Playgarden Park. Racers can warm up with Ground Zero Yoga before the race begins at 8 a.m. There will be a 5k, 1-mile fun run and wheelchair push and a 200-meter wheelchair dash. The proceeds from the race will be used to purchase a wheelchair swing to be donated to the city of Fulton. Race registration will end the day of the race.
