The Mississippi Department of Revenue has released sales tax diversion data for the month of September showing increases over the month for each of the county’s three municipalities.
The City of Fulton brought in a total of $161,227.66 for the month of Sept., an increase of $1,664.85 from the previous month’s total, and $18,898.37 more than Sept. 2020.
In the Town of Mantachie, there was an increase of $870.51 over the month, bringing the total sales tax diversions collected for the month of September to $24,939.60, just slightly higher that Sept. 2020 total of $24,576.43.
The Town of Tremont collected $2,131.26 in the month of Sept., up $109.52 from the previous month.
Sales tax has a three month cycle. Sales tax diversion reports are based on the month the tax is collected at the Department of Revenue, which would be the month prior to the report’s release. This report was released in January and is based on sales tax that was collected in the month of December.
The City of Fulton also collects diversions from a tourism tax which adds a 3 percent tax on hotel and motel stays within the city. The tax almost exclusively affects visitors to the city, so locals don’t have to carry the weight of it, and it provides much-needed revenue that allows the city to host events that both attract even more visitors and bring the community together.
For the month of Sept., Fulton collected a total of $7,525 from the special levy. While that’s down from the previous month’s total of $8,353, the total since July 1, 2020 is $23,764 which is an increase of $5,780 over the same time frame from the previous year.