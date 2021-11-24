The Samaritan’s Market in Fulton is reaching out to the community for help in bringing Christmas to those in need through their annual Samaritan’s Tree program.
The non-profit located at 713 South Adams opened in May 2020 in the building once occupied by the Salvation Army Thrift Store. The organization’s focus, giving back to the community, led them to create their own holiday giving program, the Samaritan’s Tree – in place of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree.
“Applicants can come by and pick out an Angel’s tag from the tree. Once they have purchased the items listed to benefit the child, they can drop them back by the store,” said Samaritan’s Market owner Sherree King. “We will distribute the items to the families for them to wrap.”
Similar to the Salvation Army’s program, the child’s age, clothing sizes, and toy wish list is included on the tag.
According to the owner, the deadline to pick out an Angel is Thursday, Dec. 9. Gifts need to be dropped off by Wednesday, Dec. 15, to ensure there is plenty of time to get them distributed.
King also informed The Times that they are in need of volunteers throughout the holiday season.
“We’re in need of volunteers to ring the bell and collect donations,” said King. “They will be set up at Wal-Mart every Friday and Saturday and then everyday during the week of Christmas up until Christmas day.”
“Any amount of time they can spare is helpful,” King added. “This helps provide extra funds for any last minute Angels. We don’t turn anyone away.”
For more information on Samaritan’s Tree, call 662-862-4001.