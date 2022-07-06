Fulton non-profit Samaritan’s Market is looking to help ease the burden of buying school supplies for some Itawamba County parents this year.
The organization is now accepting donations for its “Pack the Bus” school supply program.
“We are accepting donations of the actual school supplies and if the individual doesn’t want to purchase the items, they can donate money and we will make the purchase,” Samaritan’s Market Store Manager Joann Crawley told The Times. “We’ll be doing this until school starts.”
The suggested donated items are compiled from the supply lists of all Itawamba County schools along with the teachers' wish list. Donations sought include; number 2 pencils (no Dixon), Crayola crayons, notebooks, glue sticks, wide-ruled paper, copy paper, pencil boxes, backpacks, construction paper, earbuds, headphones, sheet protectors, Elmer’s white liquid glue, binders, erasers, Crayola markers, Crayola colored pencils, Fiskar scissors, Clorox wipes, paper towels, Kleenex, hand sanitizer, highlighters, dry erase markers, Play-Doh, and tab dividers. These should be new supplies only.
Items can be dropped off at Samaritan's Market or Sheila's Flowers and Gifts in Fulton. Along with donations, Samaritan’s Market is accepting applications to receive school supplies.
“All parents have to do is stop by and fill out a form for their children and we will call them when it's packed,” she said. “We take the list for the child’s class and they will receive everything on it.”
Samaritan’s Market received a jump start on this year’s “Pack the Bus” program. Crawley said Wal-Mart donated their leftover school supplies from the previous year. Everything outside of operating costs goes back into the community Crawley said.
“Donations are a driving force in making this work,” owner Diamond King said in a previous interview.
The Samaritan’s Market recently celebrated its two-year anniversary in business. The thrift store opened at 713 South Adams following the closing of Fulton’s Salvation Army Thrift Store. Diamond and Sherree King, along with their daughter, McKenzie Stephenson, own the nonprofit. The mission from the beginning has been to give back to the community. There is no corporate overhead, everything is handled by the local organization.
Crawley said with the rise in gas prices coupled with inflation, she has seen an uptick in people in need reaching out to the organization.
“We help families in several areas. Utility bills, food, clothing, and now with school supplies,” Crawley said. “In recent weeks, I would say the number of people who have reached out to us has gone up at least 25 percent.”
Later this year the Samaritan’s Market will be accepting donations for its Samaritan’s Tree along with asking volunteers to ring the bell during the holiday season. For more information on the programs they offer, to donate, or to volunteer call the organization at 662-862-4001.