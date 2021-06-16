The Itawamba County School District (ICSD) Board began their June 7 meeting by recognizing two of the county’s many standout students, Jaxon Nolan and Graden Jarrell.
Nolan was a member of the National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes, senior class representative on the Student Council, and served as a page in the Mississippi House of Representatives. The IAHS grad and five sport athlete is a Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Ambassador, Christian Leadership Institute Ambassador and received the Electric Cooperatives of Mississippi Youth Leadership award. Nolan will continue his education at the U.S. Naval Academy.
In addition to being IAHS’s first STAR student, Jarrell was also named as a National Merit Scholar finalist and earned a perfect score on his ACT. Jarrell was a member of the Student Council as well as the Scholar’s Bowl team. He plans to attend Mississippi State University in the fall.
Also announced during the meeting, Mantachie High School will see some changes in their coaching staff with Shane Hayles taking over as Head Boys Basketball Coach and Michael Jackson as Assistant Football Coach and Powerlifting Coach.
Dorsey Attendance Center will begin a new Head Start program through Mississippi Action for Progress (MAP) next year for the 2021-2022 school year.
While MAP will operate as a separate entity from the Itawamba County Schools, they will still follow the same guidelines as the district. Bus transportation will be provided for students participating in the Head Start program.
Following the recognition and announcements, ICSD Board members discussed at length two new change orders that have been received from ABM, the company currently in charge of the districtwide lighting and air conditioning overhaul.
The first in the amount of $11,000 will cover lighting at Mantachie High School which was previously left off of the estimate. Board members explained that this oversight was due to the fact that the fixtures in question already had LED lighting. However, the current LED lighting did not work and was still in need of replacement.
A second order in the amount of $21,000 covering the lighting in the Fairview Attendance Center and Itawamba Attendance Center Gymnasiums. The lighting which was initially recommended by ABM was insufficient for what the two spaces needed.
School Board Attorney Michele Floyd recommended that the board approve the $11,000 change order and table the $21,000 change order as she has contested this amount with the company. As of the time of this meeting, Floyd was still waiting for a response.
“We should have known the exact price on the front end,” stated Floyd.
She explained that she believed the company should have to cover this cost since it was their oversight.