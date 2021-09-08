There was much discussion in Itawamba County School Board's (ICSD) regular meeting on Sep. 7 surrounding the current masking and quarantine policies. In response, the board has made a few adjustments to their pandemic protocol.
Going forward, students will no longer have to quarantine due to close contact if both students were wearing a mask at the time of exposure.
The original Return to School policy defines close contact as having 15 minutes or more of cumulative contact at a distance of 3 feet or less over a 24-hour period with a person who is positive for COVID-19. People who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 3 months and recovered do not quarantine or get tested unless they develop symptoms. Those who are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine per the original plan.
Outbreaks will now be defined as 10 percent of the class or 3 students, whichever is greater. Additionally, no over-the-counter COVID-19 tests will be allowed.
The board says the still support allowing parents to decide whether or not their student wears a mask or is vaccinated.
For the week of Aug. 30 through Sep. 3, ICSD reported 454 students in quarantine due to exposure and over 270 students who tested positive for COVID-19. Itawamba Attendance Center accounted for 211 of those quarantined and 107 of the COVID-19 positive students. Additionally, the district reported 16 teachers who were in quarantine due to exposure and over 47 teachers who tested positive for the virus.