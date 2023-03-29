All three of the school greenhouses in the county are now open. The FFA greenhouses at Mantachie High School and Tremont Attendance Center as well as the new greenhouse at Fairview Attendance Center.
The greenhouses at each school helps raise funds for programs at the school while also teaching students not only how to work with plants but work with others and interact with customers, according to Tremont FFA sponsor Kristin Holley.
“The greenhouses are such an asset to our class and school. The students have an opportunity to work outside and get real hands-on experience. They not only plant the seeds, water and help grow the plants but they also have the opportunity to sell the plants to the public,” said Holley. “Customer service is very important in any business and these students are learning a skill they will take with them into the workplace one day.”
Mantachie High School has multiple greenhouses full of plants ranging from garden staples like tomatoes to a wide selection of flowers. Weather permitting, they’re open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays. Visitors should enter on the side of campus where the high school gym is located. The greenhouses are located behind the elementary school. Tremont is open Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Tremont has two greenhouses with hanging plants, herbs, vegetables and flowers. Tremont's address is 320 School Loop Drive, and the greenhouse is located on the side of the school near the baseball field. It's best to enter School Drive Loop on the end of the school at the baseball and softball fields when visiting the greenhouse.
Fairview’s greenhouse is open for their first season this year. Their offerings range from rose and thornless blackberry bushes to vegetables and flowers. In addition to selling to the public, they also raise produce to use in their teaching kitchen.
They’re open Mondays and Thursdays from 7:40 a.m. to 8:30 a.m and 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. They’re also open from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. If one is unable to visit the greenhouse during these times, they ask that you call the school at 662-585-3127. The greenhouse is located on the site of the old principal’s house down the hill from the gym.
“We are very excited for our greenhouse to be up and running. We have already had several community members visit and purchase items for their gardens,” said Fairview principal Keitha O’Brian. “The greenhouse money will be used for the upkeep of the greenhouse and to purchase plants, trees, or whatever is needed to keep it supplied so our community and school can enjoy the benefits of it.”
Both Tremont and Mantachie use the funds earned from their greenhouses to fund FFA projects and competition attendance each year. Mantachie FFA sponsors Matt Spradling and Joe Rogers emphasized that without the community’s support each year, the number of projects the FFA participates in each year would be severely limited.
“Without our community support none of our FFA projects would be possible,” Rogers and Spradling said. “Most of our greenhouse plants are purchased by community members each year. That helps our students continue the greenhouse and many other projects each year.”
Fairview plans to use the funds they raise to keep the greenhouse running each year as well to purchase necessary supplies for projects in their teaching kitchen that can’t be grown in the greenhouse.
Anyone wishing to purchase plants should begin making plans now. Last year, both Mantachie and Tremont sold out by the first week of May.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.