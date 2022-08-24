Mantachie Elementary School assistant principal Cathie Raburn received a donation of school supplies from United Way of Northeast Mississippi Campaign Director B.J. Kent. Every K-6 school in the county received supplies from the agency in recent weeks.
UNITED WAY OF NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI I COURTESY PHOTO
Ashley Greer, Elementary Principal and Counselor Anna Clair Michael, Itawamba Attendance Center
UNITED WAY OF NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI I COURTESY PHOTO
Noell Vanasselberg, Assistant Principal, Fairview Attendance Center
UNITED WAY OF NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI I COURTESY PHOTO
Grant Martin, Principal, Dorsey Attendance Center
UNITED WAY OF NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI I COURTESY PHOTO
Susan Wilson, Administrative Assistant, Tremont Attendance Center
UNITED WAY OF NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI I COURTESY PHOTO
K-6th grade schools across Itawamba county received a special delivery in recent weeks from the United Way of Northeast Mississippi. Campaign Directors B.J. Kent and Cash Knight delivered school supplies to Mantachie Elementary School, Dorsey Attendance Center, Itawamba Attendance Center, Fairview Attendance Center and Tremont Attendance Center. United Way has been delivering supplies to schools in their entire eight-region area.
Dorsey principal Grant Martin spoke with The Times about United Way, their donation and the benefit it will have on students at his school as well as students throughout the county.
“United Way continues to provide assistance and hope to so many families throughout northeast Mississippi and Itawamba county,” Martin said. “Their donation of school supplies will help and has already helped many students that have come to school in need of school supplies. We are very thankful for their service to many in our own community.”
The program started as the Back 2 School Resource Fair several years ago but with various reasons preventing the children most in need of the offered resources from attending, the agency began to look for another way to get supplies into the hands of those students.
“Many of the children most in need were unable to attend these events due to a lack of transportation, parents’ work schedules or other barriers,” said United Way Campaign Director B.J. Kent. “ After talking to our school representatives, we decided to change the format and buy supplies in bulk and deliver them directly to the schools”
In recent years, United Way has been delivering supplies directly to the schools and this year was no different. The supplies this year: paper, pencils and glue sticks were selected after polling teachers across the agency’s eight-county region about the supplies that were most needed in the classroom. The supplies are bought in bulk by United Way with donations received by community members for the program. This format gives the schools the benefit of having the supplies on hand when the students need them.
“Now the supplies are at the school ready to be used by the students who need it the most,” Kent said.
