K-6th grade schools across Itawamba county received a special delivery in recent weeks from the United Way of Northeast Mississippi. Campaign Directors B.J. Kent and Cash Knight delivered school supplies to Mantachie Elementary School, Dorsey Attendance Center, Itawamba Attendance Center, Fairview Attendance Center and Tremont Attendance Center. United Way has been delivering supplies to schools in their entire eight-region area.

