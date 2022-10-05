AMORY • A Monroe County native who has served roles at metro newspapers from Atlanta to Arizona assumed duties as general manager of the Monroe Journal and Itawamba County Times last week.
Harvey Parson is a 1979 Aberdeen High School graduate who earned his bachelor’s degree in communications from Mississippi State University in 1983.
Growing up in Prairie, he first became interested in journalism through working on the AHS student newspaper.
His professional roles include East Valley city editor for the Arizona Republic/Phoenix Gazette, senior night editor for the Atlanta Journal Constitution/Cox Media Group, copy desk senior editor for the Cox Media Group in Dayton, Ohio and, most recently, managing editor of Mississippi Today.
“After moving back home, I thought I’d had my last job in journalism and I was okay with that," Parson said. "The opportunity to work with (the two weekly newspapers’ parent company) Journal, Inc. was probably the only job I would have taken at this point. It gives me a chance to be back home and be a part of the newspaper I grew up reading."
Parson said he was thrilled to continue his job in the place he considers home.
“I really am glad to be back home, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the newspapers and hopefully continue to make them something that Journal, Inc. and both communities can be proud of," he said.
His immediate goals include ensuring both the Monroe Journal and Itawamba County Times continue to be valued resources in the communities they serve.
“Right now, I don’t want to come in tinkering with the papers until I get a feel for them," he said. "Over time, I’d like to see a more usable product for readers."
While serving roles at his previous newspapers, Parson has worked with community leaders to learn their needs and how the papers can help fulfill them.
“Right now, we’re living in a digital age, but I find a lot of people in different groups still love that resource they can hold in their hands," he said. "My goal is to continue to make it a product that has some value to the community that they want to keep and pull out different parts to put on the refrigerator and would actually need our paper to get through the week."
He plans to meet more people in both Monroe and Itawamba counties and primarily be more present at local board meetings.
To reach Parson, email harvey.parson@journalinc.com.
