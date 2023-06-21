A file photo of Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson speaking to members of the Senate and House Elections Committees during a joint hearing at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson paid a visit to The Itawamba Times last Wednesday. Secretary Watson sat down with The Times to discuss voter education, election security and other issues of particular importance during an election year.
Secretary Watson said that his office has made educating voters a priority through the Election 101 initiative, arming Mississippians with the knowledge they need in order to feel comfortable and confident in the election process.
"When I feel more comfortable, because I know that process, then I feel more comfortable engaging," he said. "So that's part of the whole picture of making sure that we're educating Mississippians on elections processes."
Secretary Watson's office has also emphasized the integrity of the process. While Mississippi's 2020 elections, national and otherwise, were largely controversy free by comparison to some states', the specter of widespread voter fraud made restoring and reinforcing confidence in Mississippi's election processes all the more important.
"When we came into office, one of the commitments that we made was the integrity of the process will be upheld," Secretary Watson said. "We saw 2020 (election controversy) happened, and we kind of looked at that from afar. I think Mississippi in general already had a great process. We're a bottom-up state, which is different from a lot of states in that our clerks and our commissioners do a lot of the hard work."
One major step toward ensuring clean and fair elections is the state's new voting machines which are based on paper ballots. By 2024, all Mississippi counties will be required to use the new machines, which will be used in Itawamba County elections for the first time this year.
The integrity of absentee and mail-in voting has also come into question in recent years, and Secretary Watson and his office have taken steps toward transparency in that process. A new ballot tracking feature will allow Mississippi voters to track the progress of their mail-in ballot online, much the same way one might track a package through the mail.
"When you cast a main-in ballot, you can see when the post office got it, and when it was sent in to the clerk's office," Secretary Watson said. "That's a piece we've worked on of returning confidence to the voters in the process – that when you walk into that ballot box, that vote that you cast is one that is counted."
The work of restoring voter confidence is ongoing, but Secretary Watson's message to Mississippi voters is that his office is making every effort to ensure each legal vote – and only each legal vote – is counted.
"We're watching," he said. "We're going to make sure the process is clean and fair, and when we see instances of this, we're going to prosecute it."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.