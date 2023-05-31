Volunteer fire fighters

Itawamba County volunteer fire departments examine new equipment purchased using more than $700,000 in federal Assistance to Fire Fighter Grant (AFG) funds. 

 TERESA BLAKE I THE TIMES

Often when the words volunteer firefighters are mentioned, fires and fire rescue come to mind. But volunteer firefighters do more than fight fires. They are an integral part of communities and answer hundreds of call a year.

Newsletters

Harvey.parson@djournal.com

General Manager, Monroe Journal & Itawamba Times

Harvey serves as the General Manager of the Monroe Journal and Itawamba Times.

Recommended for you