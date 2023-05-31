Often when the words volunteer firefighters are mentioned, fires and fire rescue come to mind. But volunteer firefighters do more than fight fires. They are an integral part of communities and answer hundreds of call a year.
There are roughly 160 volunteer firefighters in Itawamba County representing 11 volunteer fire departments and there is always a need for more. To help in recruitment and retention, this year the Legislature passed, and Gov. Tate Reeves signed legislation creating an incentive program to financially reward volunteer firefighters. The program awards volunteer firefighters who qualify as much as $500 per year deposited into accounts based on service. The total funding can be redeemed after they retire.
“Every county been affected with this, losing volunteers, and gradually across Mississippi the numbers have been going down,” said Patrick Homan, Itawamba County’s fire coordinator and Emergency Management director. Itawamba has been affected but not as much as other counties.
“We’re blessed we have as many as we do. We have a lot of dedicated people,” Homan said. "We have some really good firemen in our county. But we’re always needing more.”
The job of a volunteer can be demanding on the firefighter and his family as training demands have increased over time.
“It makes us better at it than we used to be, but it also takes more time. The certified class years ago was like 32 hours now it’s 80 hours, Homan said.
The extra training is a good thing, but it also means those who may consider volunteering also have to weigh the time commitment they’re sighing up for.
“Finding someone who lives here and finding employers who allow their employees to leave to go to calls are factors. So, it is getting harder to find volunteers. It’s a number of reasons,” Homan said.
Homan said the funding program is an important measure. “It’s a good step. I think it’s a first step. I don’t think it’s going to fix the problem, but I definitely think we’re headed in the right direction,” he said.
Particulars of the incentive program are being worked out and will be finalized by July. A board of trustees will be set up, and its members will write the guidelines. House Bill 521 is aimed to increase the number of volunteer firefighters throughout the state and reward them for their service. The program is based on a point system, taking in factors such as how many fires a volunteer responds to, certifications and leadership roles.
The Mississippi Firefighters Association and the Mississippi Fire Chiefs Association helped to push the initiative along with the Department of Insurance.
Many homeowners may not realize it but a volunteer fire department’s readiness factor into insurance rates. “Every fire department is graded,” Homan said. “That grading is on a scale of one to 10 with one being the highest grade. That rating is a factor, it’s not the only factor but it is a factor in determining how much insurance you pay. You have to have so many volunteers on a call.”
In addition to battling fires, volunteer fire departments provide medical assistance, answer hazmat calls, perform search and rescues and work traffic accident scenes. “We try to be trained and equipped to do a lot of stuff, Homan said.
“We want our people to be trained as a firefighter first and then everything after that is kind of on their own. Most get their medical training, and everyone gets CPR training. We have some who are trained to cut people out of cars. We have some who are trained to do rescues.”
It takes a variety of skills to serve a community and departments are constantly recruiting and Homan said everywhere in the county there is a job for a volunteer.
“I think a lot of people just don’t know that fire departments need help. The volunteer fire department’s doors are typically closed because those guys aren’t always there. None of our fire departments will say we have too many people. Every one of them needs some help.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.