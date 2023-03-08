A fallen tree rest on the roof of a home on South Clifton St. in Fulton after severe weather hit Itawamba County on Friday. The storm produced an EF1 tornado and high winds, causing damage across the county.
Submitted photo
Stop lights at the intersection of S. Adams and Access Rd. shortly after Friday's severe weather knocked out power to several areas of Itawamba County.
Severe weather damaged structures and knocked out power in areas across Itawamba County on Thursday.
Patrick Holman, the emergency management director for Itawamba County, reported an estimated 3,000 power outages across the county during the Board of Supervisors' meeting on Monday. Holman said he had assessed 42 structures for damage caused by Friday's storm as of Monday's meeting, with five of those buildings rating as severely damaged and one destroyed.
A preliminary damage survey from the National Weather Service, posted to the Itawamba Emergency Management and Services page on Facebook, also reported an EF-1 tornado that touched down in Itawamba County during Friday's storm. The tornado's winds peaked at an estimated 90 miles per hour, moving northeast across Itawamba County for 2.27 miles between 9:30 and 9:33 a.m. on Friday. No injuries or deaths resulting from the twister were reported.
Much of the worst damage from the storm reportedly impacted the Sandy Springs community in northern Itawamba County.
High winds caused damage to several buildings on the Fulton campus of Itawamba Community College, and areas of the city lost power for an hour or more following the storm.
Cleanup efforts across the county began immediately, with many roads blocked by trees and other debris cleared within hours after the storm on Friday.
"Our big thing was all the trees down everywhere," Fulton mayor Emily Quinn said. "The soggy ground did not help the trees when the wind speed got up to the maximum of what it did Friday.
"Friday, our goal was to remove the trees from blocking the road. (Monday began) the cleanup progress of picking up all of the trees, which may take several days."
The city also focused on clearing ditches so that runoff water could flow freely, preventing flooding.
