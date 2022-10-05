This file photo from April 2022 shows the view from the central tower of the Itawamba County Jail and Justice Center. Sheriff Chris Dickinson told supervisors on Monday that he's currently in talks with Tupelo officials about housing the city's inmates in the local facility.
FULTON • Itawamba County’s sheriff says he’s currently in talks with Tupelo officials to house the city’s inmates at the recently opened The Itawamba County Jail and Justice Center.
Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson told the county’s board of supervisors on Monday that he is in the process of striking a deal with the city of Tupelo to house its population of prisoners at the Fulton-based jail and justice center, which opened in May after years of planning and construction.
Prior to the opening of the state-of-the-art facility, any overflow in the Itawamba County Jail’s population had to be housed in neighboring counties at a cost of roughly $200,000-$360,000 a year.
Now, the shoe’s on the other foot. The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department is currently housing prisoners from Prentiss County and Booneville, and Dickinson said he’s open to housing more.
“We’re not trying to make money, but we want to help cover the cost,” Dickinson said of the complex. The facility had a final price tag of around $14 million.
The approximately 22,000 square-foot-facility can house nearly 150 inmates. The county’s 911 center and sheriff’s department offices are also within the new jail facility.
Dickinson said this is the first facility built for that purpose in the county’s history.
The sheriff said on Monday that he’s now in the chicken business: The department will raise chickens for their eggs to serve prisoners while continuing to buy in bulk in efforts to be as self-sufficient as possible.
In other updates from the supervisors’ meeting, Itawamba County Emergency Management Director Patrick Homan said the county will launch its new 911 Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) system the week of Oct. 17 with a goal of going live Oct. 20 and Oct. 21. Homan called the new system a game-changer while Sheriff Dickinson added that it “will make a big difference with our first responders.”
“It will take some of the burden off of dispatchers,” Homan said.
