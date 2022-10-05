Itawamba Justice (copy)

This file photo from April 2022 shows the view from the central tower of the Itawamba County Jail and Justice Center. Sheriff Chris Dickinson told supervisors on Monday that he's currently in talks with Tupelo officials about housing the city's inmates in the local facility. 

 TERESA BLAKE I THE TIMES

FULTON • Itawamba County’s sheriff says he’s currently in talks with Tupelo officials to house the city’s inmates at the recently opened The Itawamba County Jail and Justice Center.

