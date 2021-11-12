Project Feeding Fulton was the brainchild of Carrie Dulaney, who turned to Fulton Salvation Army manager Joanna Crawley, shown second from left, for help in organizing the event. For years, Crawley helped organize a similar event for the local Salvation Army.
Sign-ups are now open for the third-annual Project Feeding Fulton, "Let us give Thanks," event. The deadline has been extended to Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25.
"We're are excited about this year's meal," event organizer Carrie Dulaney said. "Response to getting on the list has been somewhat slower than in the past so we wanted to extend the deadline and hopefully everyone who would like a meal will get one."
Dulaney is working alongside Fulton non-profit Samaritan's Market to provide 500 people with Thanksgiving dinner this year. Each previous year, organizers and volunteers have pulled together to feed over 400 Itawamba County residents. This year's meal will include ham, turkey, dressing, potatoes, green beans, roll and dessert.
Plans for this year's event are similar to last year's according to Dulaney. The meals can be picked up from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day at the National Guard Armory located at 17299 Old Highway 25 North in Fulton.
Although the event is called Feeding Fulton, Dulaney said it is open to residents across the county.
As in previous years, the event is made possible by donations from local businesses and community members. Raffle tickets and t-shirts are being sold to support the meal financially.
The project began in 2019 when Dulaney became concerned there were people in the area that might not have the means to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal. She joined forces with Samaritan's Market to help spearhead the event.
“We encourage anyone who wants to sign up can call Samaritan’s Market and give their information,” said Dulaney. "Also any volunteers who are willing to serve or deliver plates, please reach out and get your name on the list."
To reserve plates, call The Samaritan’s Market at 662-862-4001.
For more information on raffle tickets, volunteering, or donating, follow the event’s Facebook page at Project: Feeding Fulton.