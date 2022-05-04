Itawamba Agricultural High School was visited by Eli Pinhas, the son of Holocaust survivors, last week. IAHS Social Studies teacher Dustin Wren contacted the Alabama Holocaust Education Center to inquire about setting up a visit. Through the group, Holocaust survivors and their family members travel across the state speaking about the event. Although not in Alabama, Wren took a shot and asked the organization about sending a speaker to the school. Pinhas’s visit, who traveled from Birmingham at his own expense, fell during the middle of Holocaust Remembrance Week.
“They [Alabama Holocaust Education Center] put us in contact with Mr. Pinhas, and we were able to schedule a time for him to speak to us,” Wren said. “We have a fantastic student body at IAHS, and they deserve our greatest effort in growing their knowledge and exposing them to the larger world,. A personal story is always going to stick with students far longer than anything they read in a textbook.”
Pinhaus’s presentation opened with a photo of his family shortly before they left Greece for the United States and his family tree. He then explained how some of the Sephardic Jews of Spain ended up in Thessaloniki, Greece. Some arrived immediately after leaving persecution in Spain during the Spanish Inquisition and others from North Africa, Sicily and Portugal after a period in exile. Jews flourished in the city, setting up the first printing house, excelled in the textile field and the city became a leading commercial center.
By 1891, the Jews were the dominant labor force in Thessaloniki with more than 30 synagogues. In 1900, the Jewish population was around 80,000 or nearly half of the city’s 173,000 citizens.
Pinhas then moved into the 1920s as anti-semitism grew and life was again made more difficult for Jews such as being forbidden to work on Sunday and a restricted number being allowed to attend universities. Many Jews left Greece in the lead-up to World War II. Italy invaded Greece in 1940, but Benito Mussolini and his army were repelled by the Greeks with the help of the British Royal Air Force.
Pinhaus then told of his uncle, Nathan Massadano, who fought in the Greek Army and, because he spoke Italian fluently, he worked undercover bringing critical Italian secrets to the Greeks. He was caught and sentenced to death, but an Italian officer spared his life. When the Germans took command of the area, Massadano was sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp and then several other camps before being liberated on May 9, 1945.
Pinhas then began discussing his parents’ lives during German occupation. His father, Morris Pinhas, was able to escape German occupation when he fled to the Italian occupied zone of Greece in Athens.
Pinhas’s mother Matilda Massarona was forced to live in a Jewish ghetto in Greece with her family. The ghettos were cramped, and when they arrived they had only what they could carry. Over time, the ghettos became more restricted; they were soon forbidden to even leave the ghetto. Matilda and her sister Ida were given permission to leave the ghetto to go to a pharmacy, and it was then that Matilda decided to run away. She escaped into the mountains and joined the resistance where she was a nurse with the partisans. She never saw any of her family again.
Pinhas described his mother’s emotions about leaving her family and the guilt she carried the rest of her life. “She carried that guilt her whole life. She risked her life to run away and escaped being murdered and felt guilty about it.”
Pinhas then explained the experience of those who were deported. From being lied to about the ability to regain ownership of their property to how they were loaded onto animal train cars for the journey to the camp. Many died on the train ride because of the conditions before they arrived at the death camps. 19 transports moved the Jewish population of Thessaloniki to the death camps and less than 4% survived. He then described the experience of those who lived at the camps as prisoners using his cousin Heinz Kunio and his family’s stories. They were the only Greek-Jewish family that survived the camp. Kunio spent his life after the war searching for the names of the more the 45,000 Jews from Thessaloniki that were murdered by the Nazis during the war. He found more than 37,000.
“Not an easy task. No computer. He did it by hand,” Pinhaus said when describing the amount of work the task required.
Pinhas closed his presentation by describing his trips to Thessaloniki and the long-lasting effects the Holocaust had on the city’s Jewish community.. Once large, the Jewish population remains small, and used the words of Jewish composer, musician and songwriter Doug Cotler to put everything into perspective, “I'm standing on the shoulders of the ones who came before me.“
“Moments like that are priceless,” Wren said. “Years from know, they will forget many of the specific details I have taught them, but they will never forget shaking his hand and discussing his family’s story with him.”