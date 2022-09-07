In the mid 1980s, Redneck was a 40-year-old avid coon hunter living in Northeast Mississippi. At 6 feet tall and 170 pounds, he could virtually walk most any man to death in the woods.
His size was a great asset at that time, because there were so many coon hunters wandering the woods because of the high market price for their pelts. So, one had to be ready and willing to hunt the rough and distant haunts of the masked bandits to be very successful at treeing them with hounds.
Now, Redneck was primarily a five-nights-a-week pleasure hunter who loved to put a couple of tough young hounds with a veteran dog and send them into the roughest and most remote areas of the woods and revel at them while they screamed and struggled with maximum effort to tree their quarry. Occasionally, however, he would venture to one of the competition coon hunts, which were held periodically at one of the local coon hunting clubs.
On one such night, Redneck entered one of his hounds into a hunt at a club in north central Mississippi, which was located in an area with proximity to plenty of good hunting territory. He was looking forward to plenty of rough and tumble action and to seeing how many of the hounds and hunters could sustain the level of energy required. His expectations suffered a serious blow, however, when he saw the non-hunting judge which the random draw had assigned to him. He was a short, rather chubby guy dressed in an expensive golf shirt, casual slacks and patent leather shoes. Even worse, he had a Conway Twitty-type hairstyle that looked just like he was ready to step out onto a stage somewhere.
“Oh no,” groaned Redneck. “He probably won’t even take us out of sight of the road tonight.”
Despite his reservations, Redneck figured he’d just have to make the best of it.
They ended up hunting on the Noxubee Wildlife Refuge, which had allowed a permit because no animals were allowed to be killed on a licensed coon hunt. Redneck had hunted all over Noxubee during their brief annual open hunting seasons, and he mentallly noted that they entered the woods at a location where there was plenty of territory to hunt all night. They did indeed hunt the entire allowed hunting time without returning to the trucks, and the judge, now properly attired, did a good job of managing the “cast” of hounds and hunters. The details of the hunt, however, have been lost to time and memory.
What was notable, however, was that they spent the entire time hunting in a northerly direction. So, by the time the three-hour hunt was complete, they were probably two or three miles away from their trucks.
The judge then, apparently, got his directions reversed and told the cast they needed to proceed further north to return to their trucks. A couple of the cast members were reluctant to follow him. For his part, Redneck flatly refused to do so.
Collectively, they convinced the judge to return south rather than north. They set out in that direction.
After about a half-mile, they stepped out onto another road and paused to get their bearings before proceeding. Those familiar with the territory agreed that it was a dead end road that branched off the main road where they’d parked their trucks. It was suggested they walk the road back to their trucks, but it would be much easier with the hounds on leashes. They set out with the judge setting a torrid pace up front.
Now, the entire cast comprised four hunters with a single hound each, plus the judge and one nonparticipating spectator, for a total of six men. With everyone walking at his own top speed to try to keep pace with the judge, they were very soon strung out for 50 yards or so along the road.
After about half-a-mile, Redneck heard one of the men grunt to one of the others that he couldn’t stand any more, so he would sit and wait for them to return with the trucks. Over his shoulder, the judge said he would come back and pick up anyone who wanted to wait. After about another quarter mile, another hunter dropped out and sat down. Then, after another quarter or so, another did the same. Soon after, a fourth man went down.
Now, there was only Redneck and the judge still walking, with the latter about 50 yards ahead. Redneck was determined to catch up, but the judge kept gaining distance on him. Redneck blamed it on his having to lead a hound, but he secretly knew he probably couldn’t have done it anyhow. He then vowed he would walk the entire distance, even if he was a little slower than the judge.
He was forced to give up on that vow when the judge reached the trucks while he was still a quarter-mile behind.
“Oh, what’s the use,” he said to himself as he sat down on the bank of a road ditch, exhausted.
While sitting there waiting for the judge to pick him up, Redneck considered the irony of the situation and how he’d misjudged the physical fitness of the judge.
“Why, that peckerwood is a jogger!” Redneck said.
He continued to fume and fret and berate the long-winded devil while he waited, but smiled gratefully at him as he accepted a ride to pick up his fellow exhausted hunters.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.