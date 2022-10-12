FULTON • Movies in the park. Trick or treating on the grandest scale. Jingling and mingling. Itawamba County’s three municipalities have a full slate of events planned for the coming months.
From spooky Halloween-related events beginning this weekend to festive Christmas parades in December, locals won’t want for something to do as the weather grows cool and the year winds down.
October
Oct. 15 - Mantachie will host a movie in the park this Saturday night. 4
“Hocus Pocus 2,” the long-awaited sequel to Disney’s Halloween classic, will be shown at Mantachie Park at 7 p.m. Those attending will need to bring their own blankets and chairs, but concessions will be available for purchase. The event is free.
Oct. 18 - The Itawamba Historical Society will host a potluck dinner at 6 p.m. at the Poteet Center in Mantachie. Patricia Neely-Dorsey will read excerpts from her collections of homespun poetry.
Oct. 19 - Fulton First Baptist will host area churches — including Trinity Baptist, Mt. Pleasant Baptist and Bethel Baptist Church — for a day of events for teens in seventh through 12th grades. Color Wars among the expected 100 teenagers highlight the events that begin at 5:15 p.m.
The evening will feature Scott Nicholson of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes as the guest speaker.
Oct. 22 - Members of Keep Fulton Beautiful will host a Ward 1 clean-up at 8 a.m. Attendees are asked to wear close-toed shoes. Volunteers with the organization will provide garbage bags, grabbers, gloves and vests.
Oct. 25 - Monster Mash returns to Mantachie. Trick-or-treaters can visit local participating businesses from 6 to 8 p.m. to grab treats (no tricks, please).
Oct. 27 - The city of Fulton will host Witches Night Out. Participants are invited to support local businesses by dining in local restaurants and then doing a bit of early holiday shopping in a local retailer. Attendees are encouraged to dress the part. There will be a contest with prizes.
Oct. 29 - Lace up those running shoes: ICC will host the Scarecrow Stroll 5K and Fun Run in benefit of Itawamba Community College’s Travel Tribe.
The race will start at 8 a.m. at Fulton City Hall and end at the Davis Event Center. Preregistration is $25 through Oct. 14, or $30 on the day of the race. Registration for the fun run is $5. Awards will be presented in multiple age divisions. Runners are invited to dress the part (that means Halloween costumes).
Oct. 29 - Local CREATE Foundation affiliate Itawamba FIRST Foundation will host a fundraising Gatsby Gala at Ira Hall at 7 p.m. Tickets for this “evening of gin and jazz” are $50 apiece or $85 per couple and are available at Farm Bureau Insurance in Fulton.
Oct. 31 - Itawamba County’s spookiest (and sweetest, depending on the candy haul) returns to downtown Fulton on Halloween Night. Scare on the Square invites trick-or-treaters from around the area to don their best costumes and fill the streets of downtown Fulton beginning at 5:30 p.m. to snag candy and other fun gifts from participating businesses, churches and charitable organizations. Once stuffed to the brim with sweets, guests are invited to enjoy a movie in Playgarden Park, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
November
Nov. 5-6 - It’s an annual holiday tradition: Jingle and Mingle in Fulton will return this November with local arts and crafts vendors, tons of food, bouncy houses for the kids and an appearance by the big man himself — Santa Claus — in downtown Fulton’s Playgarden Park.
Nov. 13 - For those who call Mantachie ho-ho-home will have their own Jingle and Mingle event on Nov. 13. Just like the Fulton original, the small town event will feature local businesses hosting Christmas open houses from 2-5 p.m.
December
Nothing kicks off the Christmas season quite like a parade (sorry, Black Friday … you don’t count), and Itawamba’s three municipalities will each host their own.
Fulton will kick things off on Dec. 1 with its Christmas parade through downtown. The parade will start rolling at 6 p.m.
That weekend, Mantachie will host its own parade. On Saturday, Dec. 3, residents of Mantachie and its surrounding communities will gather throughout the town to cheer on floats, local bands, beauty queens, classic cars and more.
Finally, Tremont will host its Christmas parade on Dec. 10 beginning at 10 a.m.
Those planning to attend any — or all, should they be stuffed full of the Christmas spirit — are encouraged to arrive early to pick the perfect parade-viewing spot.
