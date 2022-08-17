Music, cars, and great food are back on the agenda for Tammy Wynette Legacy Center’s (TWLC) upcoming event. Scheduled for Monday, Sept. 5, the “Stand by Your Man,” Labor Day event kicks off at 10 a.m.
“We are so excited to be able to get back to holding this event. Like so many other cities and towns that had to cancel events and festivals, we weren’t able to have it the last couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but we are back and looking forward to having a great turnout,” TWLC President of the Board of Directors Larry Cantrell told The Times.
Entertainment inside the center is the Mississippi School of Music at 10 a.m.; Beyond Blessed at 11:30 a.m.; and the Lisa Lambert Band at 12:45 p.m. For outdoor entertainment, a disc jockey will be spinning oldies from the 50s and 60s outdoors.
Vendors will be set up outside the center.
“We welcome vendors to come and set up outside,” Cantrell said. “There is a $20 fee and you can call 662-397-4827 to reserve a space.”
Also scheduled is a car show. Car enthusiasts can register by calling Doug Horn at 662-321-4116 or Rick Leathers at 662-862-5017. There is a $20 fee with a 50/50 ticket drawing.
“We are getting a lot of response on the car show,” Cantrell said. “We encourage anyone who would like to bring their car to register.”
Cantrell said there is one important thing for visitors and attendees to remember as they prepare for the day’s event.
“This is a fundraiser for the Center. We have both air conditioning and sewer repairs that need to be made. Both are unexpected, large bills and we encourage everyone who can to come out and support us,” Cantrell said. “We got a great thing going and we want to keep it that way.”
