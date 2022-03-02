John Bryant Stanford and Haley Dean, both of Saltillo, have been elected Mr. and Miss Itawamba Community College for 2021-22.
Stanford’s activities and honors at ICC include cheerleading captain, student activities, Fashion Tribe, Orientation Leader and Indian Delegation. He is also a member of Belden Baptist Church. His parents are Jim and Evanglina Stanford.
At ICC, Dean is Phi Theta Kappa (Upsilon Sigma) vice president of scholarships, Fulton Campus Student Government Association president, founding member of ICC’s Food Pantry, Honors College participant, Supplemental Instructor, TIS student worker, member of the Indian Delegation and Baptist Student Union and former Orientation Leader. Dean is the recipient of the Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship, Salutatorian Scholarship, Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship and NASA Space Grant Scholarship. Her honors include Mississippi All-Academic Team, STEM Summer Institute with Brown University, Hall of Fame and President’s List. Dean and her team were also selected as a finalist in the Community College Innovation Challenge sponsored by the American Association of Community Colleges and the National Science Foundation. She attends Harrisburg Baptist Church, tutors in STEM subjects and previously helped coach Saltillo High School’s Swim Team. She is the daughter of Gary and Leslie Dean.
Stanford and Dean will be featured in the 2022 ICC yearbook, the Mirror.