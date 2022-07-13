Itawamba County Board of Supervisors have approved a recommendation by election commissioners to move one of the county’s 28 voting precincts.
During last week’s regular board meeting District 5 Election Commissioner Steve Johnson recommended that the Clay precinct be moved from the Clay Community Center to Pine Grove Church of Christ fellowship hall located at 216 Johnson Road North.
Johnson told the board that issues with the amenities of the Clay building, such as lighting, heating and cooling, it made sense to go ahead and move the voting precinct to a more fitting location prior to November’s general election.
“Pine Grove’s fellowship hall is handicap accessible, has a kitchen, no issues and parking will not be a problem,” Johnson told the board.
The Clay Community Center aka the old Clay schoolhouse has served as the polling place for decades for Clay residents which makes up the largest voting precinct in the fifth district. Now privately owned, the building was previously used by the Clay Rural Community Development Council (RCDC) until the group disbanded several years ago. In May 2020 the Itawamba County School District accepted a $65,000 bid for the property from Allison Wallace, owner of 3G Properties. Wallace was the only bid submitted. Currently, Unity Broadcasting, a Christian-based television station is housed in the building with a contract ending next year.
Concerns over the aging building prompted election commissioners to appear before the board and request the move be made prior to the next election.
“It just makes sense to go ahead and do it now that way there is no confusion in the future,” Johnson continued.
The board voted 5-0 in favor of the move. Circuit Clerk Carol Gates said the voters registered in the Clay precinct will receive a letter concerning the move. According to Itawamba County Board of Supervisors Attorney Bo Russell, approval from the Justice Department is no longer necessary when moving a precinct.
Request to raise precinct pay, poll workers pay on the horizon
Gates told the board her upcoming budget request would include raising precinct pay, poll worker pay, and upgrading the current voting system.
Gates said the rental fees for polling precincts would increase $25, moving the rate from $75 to $100. The county pays each precinct facility a fee for use of the building for elections. Her new budget request would also include increasing poll worker pay by $25. Workers pay would increase from $100 to $125. For poll workers who pick up the boxes the increase would go from $120 to $145. Election commissioners agreed with Gates future recommendation to the board.
Election Commissioner Chairman Tommy Gholston said securing poll workers has been an ongoing issue.
“We’re hoping the raise in pay will help,” Gholston said. “I’ve been doing this several years and it gets tougher every year to get people.”
The local election commission has five members, one representing each district in the county. The commission’s current makeup includes James Dickens from 1st District; Amanda Hinds McFerrin from 2nd District; Matt Hudson from 3rd District; Tommy Gholston from 4th District; and Steve Johnson from 5th District. Gholston also serves as the commission chairperson. The primary function of the commission is to work alongside Itawamba County Circuit Clerk Carol Gates to ensure the election process runs fairly and smoothly.
“Poll workers are hard to find,” District 3 Election Commissioner Matt Hudson told the board. “I was calling folks the night before the election to try to fill spots that were vacant from late cancellations.”
Those present agreed with Gates in hopes that the increase would make the job more appealing to those willing to serve. Each primary election requires five poll workers with general elections requiring only three.
Upgrade to voting system discussed
Gates also told the board the upgrade in the voting system would be included in the circuit clerk’s upcoming budget for the board’s approval.
“We would be upgrading to the DS200 Ballot Scanner System. With this system we would be going back to using paper ballots,” Gates told the board.
The DS200 Ballot Scanner system is a portable electronic voting system that uses an optical scanner to read marked paper ballots and tally the results. This system allows for paper ballots to be immediately tabulated at your polling site.
Gates told the board that with grants and available funds, the cost to the county would be approximately $12,000. Electronic poll books would remain in place at each precinct she said.