A Lee County man has been charged with first degree murder after the brutal death of an Itawamba County resident.
Timothy Albert Turner, 37, of 1916 Birmingham Ridge Road, Saltillo, was initially charged with aggravated assault after his arrest on April 16. On Monday, charges were formally upgraded to first degree murder following the death of the victim, 31-year-old, Leonard “K.C.” Cooper of Fulton.
According to Tupelo Police Department’s press release, Turner was formally charged on Monday and ordered held without bond by Tupelo Municipal Judge Willie Allen.
The incident happened in the parking lot of Steele’s Dive, 4187 West Main Street, Tupelo, around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 16. According to reports, security camera footage shows Turner brutally beating Cooper after striking him and knocking him to the ground. Turner then left the scene only to return and further beat Cooper.
Tupelo Municipal Judge Willie Allen said this was as brutal a killing as the state had seen in years. He noted that no one was arguing that it was not Turner on the video according to news sources.
“After beating him pretty bad, he left. He had the opportunity to go home to his wife and three kids,” Judge Allen said. “But he decided to come back for some more, which may have resulted in the death of the victim.”
Allen ordered Turner to be held without bond, saying he considered Turner’s actions both a danger and a poor message to the community.
Defense attorney Tony Farese of Ashland has requested a preliminary hearing in city court and will likely ask for a hearing in circuit court to ask for bond according to the April 18 Daily Journal article. If a higher court does not overrule Allen’s order, Turner will remain in the Lee County Jail at least until he is indicted.
Cooper is the son of Fulton business owner Kirk Cooper and Madonna Moore Steele. His body has been sent to the state crime lab in Jackson for an autopsy. At press time, arrangements for Cooper’s services are incomplete.