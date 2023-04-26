Jay and Michelle Morgan, founders of Roadrunner Automotive Service, speak to attendees of the 2023 ICDC State of the County and Awards after accepting the award for 2022 Small Business of the Year on Thursday, April 20, at ICC in Fulton.
Doice Dulaney, longtime owner of Dulaney's Grocery in Fulton, speaks after accepting the ICDC's 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award at the ICDC State of the County and Awards on Thursday, April 20, at ICC in Fulton.
The Itawamba County Development Council held its annual meeting on the campus of ICC last Thursday night, where Tammy Wynette was posthumously awarded the ICDC's first Legacy Award.
Members of Wynette's family were in attendance to accept the award on her behalf. During the reception prior to the program, musicians played some of the country music titan's most beloved songs, and photos showcasing the life of Tammy Wynette were on display for attendees' viewing.
"We wanted to honor certain individuals who have made a lasting impact on Itawamba County and even across the global stage," ICDC Board President David Brown said. "Their words and actions continue beyond their life. This year's recipient fits that very definition."
Other award winners included Roadrunner Automotive Service for Small Business of the Year; Max Home for Large Business of the Year; and Doice Dulaney, long-time owner of Dulaney's Grocery in Fulton, who received the organization's Lifetime Achievement award.
Around 100 ICDC members, government officials and residents of Itawamba County were in attendance for presentations from the ICDC, Itawamba County schools, members of the Itawamba County Board of Supervisors, the mayors of all three municipalities and ICC.
Mary Sue Boggs, the ICDC's interim executive director, was pleased with how Thursday night's event came together to showcase the county's accomplishments in 2022.
"It went very smoothly, and I think that we had some excellent award recipients, well-deserved," Boggs said. "I think the addition of the Legacy Award is one that we will continue.
