An end is in sight for Fulton citizens having to pay their county and city taxes separately.
Itawamba County and the City of Fulton have each approved a tax collection agreement which will allow the county to collect city taxes, simplifying a process made to complicated by the unusual separation of the city's tax payment process and the county's.
The city's Board of Aldermen had already approved its side of the agreement, which would have the county's tax collection office collect taxes for the city in return for 4% of the city taxes collected. The county approved its side of the agreement at last Monday's Board of Supervisors meeting.
Now the agreement has been sent to the Mississippi Attorney General's office for approval. Once approved, the agreement will go into effect in December of this year.
Fulton city clerk Ceburn Gray said that the new agreement will benefit Fulton residents not only by simplifying the tax payment process, but also by avoiding some of the pitfalls regularly encountered by home owners in Fulton. Under the current process, Fulton city attorneys have to ensure that taxes are paid to both the city and county – and unusual hurdle, since most municipalities have existing agreements for the county to collect the city's taxes.
“We’ve had several people very upset that their mortgages went up because the city attorney didn’t know to get the City of Fulton’s tax amount,” Gray said.
The new agreement brings Fulton up-to-date with the overwhelming majority of Mississippi municipalities which already have a simplified process in which the county collects the city's taxes for a percentage of the taxes collected.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.