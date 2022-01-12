Itawamba County School District honored its Parent, Teacher, and Paraprofessionals of the Year during a reception at IAHS Commons on January 3. Nominees are sent to a private firm to complete the selection process.

"We are here to honor those for doing the little things that make our district what it is," Itawamba County School District Superintendent Trae Wiygul told the crowd. "Itawamba County School District would not be what it is without these people."

