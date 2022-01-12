Honored as Fairview Attendance Center's Paraprofessional of the Year is Melanie Ewing; FAC Teacher of the Year, Lisa Wallace; FAC Parents of the Year are Bill and Jessica Worthey; Principal Benjie Ewing (far right) congratulated the recipients.
Itawamba County School District Superintendent Trae Wiygul presented the county's overall winners with a plaque during the Jan. 3 gathering to honor winners from across the district. Winners are chosen by an independent group each year. Pictured (from left) ICSD Superintendent Wiygul; ICSD Parent of the Year, Kayla Prestage, Itawamba Attendance Center; ICSD Teacher of the Year, Carrie Whitehead, Tremont Attendance Center; ICSD Paraprofessional of the Year, Cindy Johnson, Itawamba Agricultural High School.
Mantachie High School Principal Millie Wood (pictured far left) congratulated MHS winners. Honored were MHS Teacher of the Year, Benji Poole; MHS Parents of the Year, Kenneth and Kristie Sykes; MES Paraprofessional of the Year, Summer Hood; MES Parent of the Year, Johnna Perry; MES Teacher of the Year, Heather Elliott; Principal Summer Allen (far right) congratulated MES winners. Not pictured, MHS Paraprofessional of the Year, Martha Brown.
Dorsey Attendance Center (DAC) Principal Grant Martin (far right) congratulated winners for their school; DAC Parent of the Year, Vicki Lamb; DAC Paraprofessional of the Year, Lisa Holt; and DAC Teacher of the Year, Jaime Martin.
Honored as Itawamba Agricultural High School's (IAHS) winners were, (far left) IAHS Teacher of the Year, Jeff Gray; IAHS Parent of the Year, Michael Jarrell; IAHS Paraprofessional of the Year, Cindy Johnson. Congratulating winners from IAHS, Principal Rick Mitchell.
Itawamba Attendance Center (IAC) PreK-5 Principal Ashley Greer (far left) and IAC 6th-8th Principal Carson Cook (far right) congratulated winners from their school. Beginning second from the left, IAC PreK-5 Teacher of the Year, Lisa Walton; IAC Prek-5 Paraprofessional of the Year, Amy Hayes; IAC Parent of the Year, Kayla Prestage; IAC 6th-8th Teacher of the Year, Prissy Hoots; and IAC 6th-8th Paraprofessional of the Year, Paula Colburn.
Honorees from Tremont Attendance Center are (from left) Parent of the Year, Samantha Gable; Paraprofessional of the Year, Melanie Howell; Teacher of the Year, Carrie Whitehead. Pictured with the group is Principal Dawn Rogers.
Itawamba County School District honored its Parent, Teacher, and Paraprofessionals of the Year during a reception at IAHS Commons on January 3. Nominees are sent to a private firm to complete the selection process.
"We are here to honor those for doing the little things that make our district what it is," Itawamba County School District Superintendent Trae Wiygul told the crowd. "Itawamba County School District would not be what it is without these people."