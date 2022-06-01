Early in “Grain and Fire: A History of Baking in the American South”, author Rebecca Sharpless explains both the simplicity and complexity of telling the story of the evolution of baking in the Southern United States.
“A pone made only of corn and water, butter-laden puff pastry, and a four layer coconut cake are all forms of baked grain. The people who baked such items and ate them have differed considerably, however, over the centuries…..And for the people who ate them, baked goods have ranged from simple subsistence to markers of opulent celebrations, with sweet tastes making even sweeter memories. The array of foods and associated experiences have meant many different things to people over the centuries.”
Attempting to share the history of southern baking is an almost Herculean task, Sharpless successfully takes readers on the journey of baking in the South and how multiple cultures have contributed to the legacy of Southern baking from Native American practices to those that were brought into the region from Africa and Europe.
Published by the University of North Carolina Press in May, “Grain and Fire” dives into the history of not just the edibles but the process of baking, including the tools used, the various grains, especially corn, the extensive work involved, the evolution of baked goods over the centuries, as well as some staples in the South that continue to be mainstays on our tables such as biscuits, cornbread and muffins.
“Grain and Fire” is not a casual read. It’s a thorough history and very rarely mentions a topic without delving into its history. This book, however, is for those with an interest in baking, it’s history and how the practices that are widely considered traditions developed and evolved.
Southern baking will continue to evolve with each generation, and every baker in the South will contribute to that history. With “Grain and Fire”, Sharpless establishes the history of baking in the South over the last half a millennium and shares with readers exactly why she believes the evolution will continue.