The collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s opened up Eastern Europe for the first time in decades to the west and vice versa. Among the many business people, missionaries and others seeking a place in the newly opened society was a young female television and film producer named Natasha Lance. Lance would become Natasha Lance Rogoff by the end of her book about the bumpy creation of Ulitsa Sezam, Russia’s Sesame Street.
“Muppets in Moscow: The Unexpected Crazy True Story of Making Sesame Street in Russia” is Rogoff’s memoir of the long, dangerous and ever-changing adventure to bring Sesame Street — complete with Jim Henson’s lovable and wildly popular muppets and the shows’ ideals of democracy, diversity and inclusion, and lessons on capitalism — to a society that had championed none of these in decades.
It was no small feat and one with plenty of obstacles to overcome to bring “Ulitsa Sezam” to life.
In “Muppets in Moscow”, Rogoff takes readers on the journey from her first plane ride back into an open Moscow to the assassination of multiple individuals involved in the show's development, to the successful creation and distribution of the program. She is also on a personal journey from a single documentarian to becoming a married mother during the months before the first season was complete.
The book, published by Rowman & Littlefield Publishers last month, gives readers a look into the rocky business climate in Russia during those early days after the Soviet Union fell and the political climate it created, but it also does something more. While sharing with readers the many unique challenges facing “Ulitsa Sezam,” Rogoff presents readers with a diverse cast of Russian citizens, each with unique traits and insights that highlight many of the base fears and concerns of everyday Russians about the opening of their country even as they supported change. The book is entertaining and informative. The flow is steady, and before readers realize it, they are several years into the process of bringing Sesame Street to Moscow, Kyiv and the old USSR.
While Big Bird never appeared on the Russian version, Zeliboba, a character developed specifically for “Ulitsa Sezam,” along with the other characters beloved by children across the former Soviet Union, continued to reach youngsters until the series aired for the final time in 2010.
Rogoff and those she worked with to bring “Ulitsa Sezam” to life brought a generation of young Russians, Ukrainians and others in the former Soviet Union a bit of fun and enjoyment through their television screen.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.