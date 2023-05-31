Bibliomysteries are defined by well known editor and publisher Otto Penzler as either: being set in a bookshop or library, has a major character who is a bookseller, librarian, collector of rare books and authors and publishers depending on if their work is tied to a mystery or the book is an important clue.
However, there’s more gray than black and white when determining what a biblomystery is, or what is required for a book or story to fall into the category. In “Murder by the Book: Mysteries for Bibliophiles”, published by Poisoned Pen Press last fall, editor Martin Edwards puts together a collection of 16 short stories from some of the most well known authors, with their famous investigators, from the Golden Age of Crime Fiction. E.C. Bentley’s sleuth, Phillip Trent, and Ngaio Marsh’s Roderick Alleyn are two who make appearances.
Edwards is well versed in crime fiction of the era and well qualified to edit such a volume. He is a well known crime fiction historian as well as writer. His works on the history of the genre have won awards such as the Edgar and Agatha awards among others.
Stories range from a mystery that takes place in a first-class compartment on the Cornish Riviera express to Sherlock Holmes solving a case concerning the theft of books from the Athenaeum. While each story relates to books in some capacity, each is unique and demonstrates why many of the authors are beloved by fans of the genre, and why their works continue to stymie readers decades after original publication. Each story moves at a solid pace; they don’t drag on but are not rushed either.
“Dear Mr. Editor…” by Christianna Brand is perhaps the most unusual story in the anthology and definitely the most unique. The story is written as a response to a request from an editor for an original whodunit for a story collection. Brand was born a generation later than many Golden Age writers but writes in a similar style, and some of her early books fall into the rough date range for the Golden Age. The creepiness of Brand’s work brought to mind Flannery O’Conner. In addition to the mystery, it has a heavy gothic feel throughout the story.
Readers of “Murder by the Book” might not find every story to their liking, but Edwards has put together a collection that gives readers a fine choice of bibliomysteies to choose from.
