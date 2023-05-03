If anyone were qualified to write a history of the American Intelligence community during World War II, it would be historian Nicholas Reynolds. Reynolds has done just that in “Need to Know: World War II and the Rise of American Intelligence”
“Need to Know” was published by HarperCollins in September 2022 and will likely become a must read for those interested in the field of Intelligence very quickly. Reynolds explains to readers the state of, or lack of, the Intelligence community in the Untied States in the first half of the 20th century. He describes how codebreaking and spying were viewed as either ungentlemanly by some and unnecessary by those who truly believed that World War I would be the “war to end all wars.”
Two men are particularly important to the early days of the Intelligence community in the U.S. William F. Friedman, described by the National Security Agency as the “Dean of American Cryptology” is credited as being one of the early pioneers in the field, and Reynolds describes his role from his beginnings in cryptology to his contributions to the field. William J. Donovan is another early leader in American Intelligence that Reynolds gives much attention to, but no history of the Intelligence field in the United States can be told without discussing “Wild Bill” and the important role the World War I hero and Wall Street lawyer played in the development of several agencies. It wasn’t all sunshine during the early days of World War II, and Reynolds doesn’t gloss over those.
Reynolds earned his PhD in history from Oxford University and then quickly joined the Marines. He spent time with the CIA and was most recently the historian of the CIA Museum.
“Need to Know” is a well written account of the state of American Intelligence during World War II; it doesn’t drag on or get overly technical while providing the details needed to understand the situation. Readers, even those not particularly interested in spygames, will likely enjoy the book. Most everyone will also learn something new, not just about spycraft but the temperaments and personalities of the men and women who laid the foundation for the Intelligence field in the United States.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.