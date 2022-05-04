The Ryder Cup is unique in golf. It’s a team event when most golf is played individually. The gallery can get a little rowdy when usually it is reserved and respectful. Shane Ryan’s “The Cup They Couldn’t Lose: America, the Ryder Cup and the Long Road to Whistling Straits” takes readers on a trip through the history of the Ryder Cup as well as the United States team’s journey from an embarrassing loss in Paris to Whistling Straits, a links-type venue on the shores of Lake Michigan in Wisconsin for the 2021 Ryder Cup.
The United States won 21 of the first 25 Ryder Cups, but they’ve since won only six with 11 losses. The U.S.’ dominance was so great that in 1979 it was decided that Great Britain would expand its team to include the entire continent of Europe in an effort to make the event more competitive. However, it wasn’t until Tony Jacklin took over the captaincy for Team Europe in the 1980s that the tide shifted. Ryan explains how this happened and why the U.S. team has struggled to find the answer.
At Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky in 2008, U.S. Captain Paul Azinger developed a strategy that led the team to their first victory since 1999. The U.S. won only once, under Davis Love III in 2013 between then and 2021. Steve Stricker was announced after the 2018 loss in Paris as the U.S. Captain to lead the team at Whistling Straits. The Wisconsin native was an odd pick to many. He has never won a major, and his personality seems to conflict with what many consider an ideal Ryder Cup captain to be. It turns out he was the perfect choice to lead the team, especially through a pandemic. Ryan explains why in his book as well as discusses the course in Wisconsin and the pros and cons of the course for the U.S. team in the event.
“The Cup They Couldn’t Lose” would be enjoyed by golf fans. Many readers with little interest in the sport will likely find it an enjoyable book. Ryan keeps the book flowing. He describes events vividly and with detail but doesn’t get long-winded while explaining a certain shot or scene that causes readers to lose interest. Ryan, who has written extensively about golf, attempts to answer two big questions surrounding the Ryder Cup: Why does the U.S., with the team that is almost always considered stronger than their European counterparts fall apart so badly at the Ryder Cup, and why has the U.S. waited, or struggled, so long to address the issue? Ryan attempts, rather successfully, to explain what he believes to be the problems for the U.S. team and what he thinks the answers might be.
The U.S. team won by the largest margin in the modern era at Whistling Straits under Steve Stricker. Hopefully, the U.S. will get its first win in Europe since 1993 next year in Italy and Ryan will have a reason to write a follow-up to “The Cup They Couldn’t Lose”.