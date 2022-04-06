His name was Spectacular Bid, and he was spectacular. The gray Thoroughbred was one of the greatest horses to have never won the American Triple Crown. The Bid won 26 of his 30 starts during what is considered by many the golden age of the sport; his racing career ended with a walkover at the Woodward Stakes, the first in decades, and there hasn’t been another walkover since in Grade-1 stakes racing.
“The Fast Ride: Spectacular Bid and the Undoing of a Sure Thing” by Jack Gilden was published last month by the University of Nebraska Press. Gilden indeed takes readers on a fast ride as he presents the Bid's story and takes a close look at the relationship between the young jockey Ronnie Franklin and trainer Buddy Delp.
Gilden goes in-depth into the Bid’s background as well as detailing the background of Franklin and sharing with readers who and what made Franklin into who he was and whose influence prevailed.
In the decades since Bid's loss at the Belmont Stakes, the way Franklin managed his racehorse has been viewed as the main factor in the loss. It was a factor, but Gilden presents a view that shows the influence trainer Delp had not just in Franklin’s rise but also in his fall.
A more detailed account of the Bid’s final years racing would likely be appreciated by fans of the sport, but that wasn’t what this book was about, and Gilden never intended for it to be an in-depth biography of the Bid. With that in mind, Gilden did a nice job of keeping the focus on the early development of the Bid and Franklin with a nice account of the 1979 season.
Readers don’t need to be an avid racing enthusiast to enjoy this book. “The Fast Ride” gives readers a fresh look at Bid, Franklin and the season that ended one win short of the Triple Crown. Through his research, Gilden shows readers that events in the Bid’s and Franklin’s life were not always as the public perceived it at the time. Not only is the ride a fast one, it’s a thrilling one at the Bid’s and Franklin’s high points and sorrowful at their low points.