No musician had more of an influence on music in the second half of the 20th century than B.B. King. Considered one of the best guitarists in history, King took the guitar from a background instrument and turned it into the star on stage.
“King of the Blues: The Rise and Reign of B.B. King” by Daniel de Visé was published in Oct. 2021 by Atlantic Monthly Press. The book gives a detailed account of King’s life from his birth on the Berclair cotton plantation near Indianola to his 2015 death in Las Vegas The book discusses the impact his mother’s death and the influence of his time spent in Chickasaw county would have on him throughout his life. King was a prolific performer throughout his career, performing hundreds of shows a year for decades, and de Visé takes readers into his start on Beale Street in Memphis, his time toiling on The Chitlin’ Circuit, a memorable show at San Francisco's Fillmore Auditorium during the Summer of Love in 1967 as well as King opening for The Rolling Stones in 1969. Oftentimes in his career, he would open for acts who were influenced significantly by the style of play he developed.
“King of the Blues” is a detail-rich biography; de Visé leaves no stone unturned as he gives readers a full account of King’s life, both the good and the bad. He also attempts to straighten out the many different accounts of certain events and confirm what is factually accurate.
Given the thoroughness of the book, casual music fans should beware. There are sections in the book that give detailed descriptions of how he accomplished certain sounds and weighs heavily in places, but overall the descriptions of recordings, concerts and band and musical compositions over the decades added to the biography and were important to understand how King worked and where his career was at over the years.
De Visé, complete with a vast amount of endnotes and extensive discovery, takes readers from King’s Delta beginnings to his days as a deejay at WDAI and then around the United States and world as B.B. King went from a tractor driver to perhaps the most influential guitarist in history and as de Visé described him “Mississippi’s cultural ambassador to the world.”