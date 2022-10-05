In early March 2020, the Vatican announced that files concerning the pontificate of Pius XII located in the Vatican Apostolic Archives as well as other Holy See archives would be unsealed. Historians had long advocated for access to Pius XII’s files. His time as pope included World War II and major changes within the church. Much focus and attention has been given to the pope’s actions during World War II.
“The Pope at War” was published by Random House in June. Written by David I. Kertzer, a Pulitzer Prize winning author who has written extensively about the Catholic Church and their actions during World War II, the book walks readers through events from before the beginning of the war with Pope Pius XI’s death until Pope Pius XII’s name day speech less than a month after Germany’s surrender in 1945. What Kertzer does in the book is present the recently unsealed information in a way that readers can easily understand, emphasizing the importance of the revelations and putting them into context with the events unfolding at the time.
Pope Pius XII has both his defenders and critics for his actions, or inaction, during the war with much of it concerning his lack of action during the Holocaust. Near the end of the book, Kertzer discusses the pope’s motivation for his actions. Readers will be presented with the facts and arguments, both for and against, various reasons the pope acted as he did.
“The Pope at War” provides fascinating insight into the role of the Catholic Church during World War II and is a very nice addition to the large library of works written about the war.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.